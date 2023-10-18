Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New September Dividend Record - 98 Holdings With 22 Buys

Stefan Redlich
Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw sharp losses for the month and the quarter.
  • Interest rates were kept steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, and it is uncertain if 2023 will see yet another hike.
  • Net investments of around $1,500 in September, primarily targeting the financial sector and high-yielding BDCs.
  • Dividend income hit a September record of $939, up 28% annually, with the goal of adding at least $100 in forward dividend income every month hit.
  • Gifted Working Time in 2023: Around 241 hours or 30 days of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2023, equivalent to 6 weeks of work.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

The market saw sharp losses for the trading month and quarter. The S&P 500 finished the month down 4.9% and dropped 3.7% for the quarter. The Nasdaq Composite was off 5.8% in September, and down 4.1% for the quarter. Both posted their worst months this year. The

I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Comments (1)

Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1.91K)
You are younger than I am. I am not sure why you are focusing on Dividends. Should be focusing on Total Return. Let me now what your Total Return is each year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

