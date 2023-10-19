Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Is Still A Mess, So Buy These 9%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Bargains

Oct. 19, 2023 7:15 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)ENB, ENB:CA, MO, JNJ1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I think of dividend stocks like Real Estate. I want to earn secure and growing income while my initial investment appreciates in value over time.
  • Fifty years of historical data is clear: dividend cutters average flat inflation-adjusted returns, and that's only if you never spend the dividends.
  • Had investors invested $1,000 in AT&T Inc. stock in 1985 and spent all their dividends and paid taxes on them, today that initial investment is down 9% adjusted for inflation.
  • AT&T stock has been a value trap for four decades, and there is a 97% statistical chance it's not a good company to own long term.
  • In contrast, you can buy two 9% yielding dividend aristocrat bargains capable of doubling in value every 5 years for decades. In fact, they are expected to deliver 400% returns in the next decade, 3X more than the S&P 500.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a fallen dividend aristocrat whose quality has fallen so low that it is no longer on our list.

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
108.37K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own MO via ETF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

