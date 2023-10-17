LendingClub: Pause Won't Last Forever
Summary
- LendingClub Corporation pre-announced mixed Q3 numbers, including revenue of $198-200 million and net income of $4-5 million.
- The company is cutting its workforce by 14%, or 172 employees, to save $7.5 million per quarter in operating expenses.
- LendingClub stock trades near an all-time low, but its deep valuation and potential for growth make it an attractive investment in the long term.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) pre-announced mixed results for Q3'23 after a rough 18 months for the fintech. The digital bank trades at the lows after updating Q3 numbers and announcing another workforce reduction to further reduce costs. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock, which is trading just above $5.50, due to a deep valuation and better prospects ahead whenever the consumer loan market normalizes.
Mixed Q3
LendingClub pre-announced the following mixed Q3 2023 numbers:
- Revenue between $198 to $200 million.
- Net income of $4 to $5 million.
- Loan originations of $1.5 billion.
- Cut workforce by 14% for annualized run-rate savings of $30 to $35 million.
The biggest news is that the digital bank is laying off 14% of the workforce, or 172 employees. The company forecasts saving at least $7.5 million per quarter in lower operating expenses.
LendingClub had provided the following Q3 guidance along with the Q2 '23 earnings report:
The Q3 '23 numbers appear to generally be in the range of prior targets, with the consensus analyst revenue estimates at $199 million. The loan originations are at the lower end of guidance, but the numbers easily top the $1.4 billion low-end target.
Revenues are set to dip from $232 million in the prior quarter and $305 million back in Q2'22. LendingClub has intentionally cut loan originations due to fears of higher credit losses and investment partners pulling back on buying loans due to the massive increase in interest rates and the disconnect with funding.
Considering LendingClub is eliminating ~$8 million in quarterly operating expenses, the Q3 income level would approximate $12 million in Q4. The business remains under pressure, but the fintech is still profitable.
Priced For Disaster
The one disappointing aspect of LendingClub is that these constant workforce reductions don't appear to position the company for future growth. The fintech cut the workforce by an equal 14% back in January, cutting 225 jobs at the time.
LendingClub bought the digital bank in part to expand bank offerings, and management generally hasn't made the product expansions with a more conservative focus on being profitable in the short term.
The stock has a market cap of only $600 million, with annual revenue running at an $800 million clip after 18 months of depressed lending already. The bottom is hard to pick considering the U.S. economy still faces a potential recession, but the stock should trade at multiples of this level when lending normalizes at far higher levels.
The biggest fear is higher credit losses going forward with the U.S. headed into a recession. The large banks reported strong Q3 results with higher provisions for credit costs, but a bank like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) isn't actually reporting higher provision with Q3 '23 provisions for credit losses below Q2 levels and a general peak back in Q4 '22.
LendingClub focuses on personal loans, so the credit numbers from a big bank aren't exactly a complete match. The fintech is focused on the part of the credit spectrum hardest hit during a recession, unlike some of the corporate customers of JPMorgan that are unlikely to be impacted much by a recession.
The stock is now priced for disaster, trading near $5.50 when the digital bank has an EPS stream topping $1 in normal times. LendingClub remains poised to expand the product offerings of the digital bank to grow earnings off a $1+ EPS base.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub stock is insanely cheap, but shares probably won't rally in the near term. Until a domestic recession shakes out and the Fed quits hiking interest rates, LendingClub will remain on pause from aggressively growing the loan origination rate. Ultimately, though, the upside opportunity makes the stock worthy of owning at these low levels even knowing a rally might not occur in the near term, but a big rally is likely to eventually occur.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years without taking on excessive risk.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments