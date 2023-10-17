Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coherent: Not Sending A Coherent Message

Oct. 17, 2023 6:20 PM ETCoherent Corp. (COHR)1 Comment
Summary

  • Coherent (formerly II-VI) has faced operational headwinds and a debt overhang, leading to a re-rated stock.
  • Shares have doubled in a few weeks due to AI/ML hype over the past summer but have since dropped back to low-thirties.
  • The outlook for fiscal year 2024 is soft, with double-digit revenue declines and no realistic earnings expected.
Smart and thoughtful mature woman holding her chin and pondering idea, making difficult decision, looking uncertain doubtful. Indoor studio shot isolated on beige

Vadym Pastukh/iStock via Getty Images

In May, I believed that a laser focus was required in the case of Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR). Coherent, formerly known as II-VI, has been hurt by the debt overhang and pricey deal related

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Just Myself profile picture
Just Myself
Today, 7:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.41K)
Seeking Alpha shows COHR has $821.47 M cash and $4.51 B debt with 151.41 M shares.

That calculates to a net debt per share of ($4,510 - $821.47) / 151.41 = $24.36/share debt.

So, what is the effective interest rate on this huge debt (5% would be $225 million/year interest and only the government can borrow money at 5% now). Perhaps COHR has long term bonds with rates fixed during Fed’s near 0% rate.

But, they are not going to be able to pay off this debt anytime soon based on earnings…so some new debt is going probably going to be needed to pay off the older debt when it comes due.

Or, will there be a secondary offering at some point to provide cash?
