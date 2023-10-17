Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 17, 2023 7:50 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.82K Followers

Company Participants

Nancy Stuebe - Director, IR

Paul Brody - CFO

Thomas Peterffy - Chairman

Milan Galik - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Chris Allen - Citi

James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Kyle Voigt - KBW

(Transcript provided to Seeking Alpha by the company.)

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Interactive Brokers Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Nancy Stuebe. Please go ahead.

Nancy Stuebe

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Once again, Thomas is on the call, but asked me to present his comments on the business. Also joining us today are Milan Galik, our CEO, and Paul Brody, our CFO. After prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A.

As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature, are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of risk factors contained in our financial reports filed with the SEC.

Our robust operating metrics once again translated into strong financial results this quarter. Our account growth remained strong at 21%, while our client equity was up 29%. Net interest income reached a record, as did our total adjusted net revenues, which were over $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter. On the other hand, markets were down in nearly every country in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.