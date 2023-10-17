Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vista Outdoor's Abrupt Change Shocks Investors

Oct. 17, 2023 9:22 AM ET

Daniel Jones


Summary

  • Vista Outdoor's shares plunged nearly 24% after the company announced a change in its strategic plan, selling off its Sporting Products business.
  • The transaction is complex, with Vista Outdoor splitting off, but investors will be left with only the Outdoor Products business.
  • The revised financial performance forecast for 2024 shows weakness in the Outdoor Products business, leading to frustration among shareholders.
  • The prospect of tax liability is another issue that creates some uncertainty and, likely, frustration.
Tourist with Bernese Mountain Dog enjoying vacation on mountain

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Investors count on the management teams that run the companies that they invest in to behave in ways that create the most value at the end of the day. From time to time, there can be a

This article was written by


Daniel Jones
28.91K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)


dirty south
Yesterday, 11:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (36)
So what do you all think the Sporting company would be worth if it was split out on its own? Before this announcement the market cap of VSTO was $1.9B plus debt of $1B or enterprise value of $2.9B. Clearly each company would have been allocated debt. Personally, I think it would be a long time before HUNT (ticker on new sporting product co if it was split) would show the net $1.9B. Estimated yearly EBITDA to be $400M. Funny how defense stocks are loved, yet ammo companies are villainized. Sort of like let us water down your 2A rights, but leave thousands of AR15 in Afghanistan and arm Ukraine civlians...

dirty south
Yesterday, 11:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (36)
Nicely summarized and yes there is opportunity when there is blood in the streets, BUT I want this CEO of the sporting product side to give back his Sep 1 awarded compensation of stock. Sep 1 award, Oct 16 announcement. Disclose the financial due diligence time period of CSG and when they made their first offer. It all stinks pretty good and management at all levels are over their skis (so they will probably overpay for a ski-company soon...)
K
Kk-cf
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (230)
Everything, starting with similar named Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, is confusing about this hot mess.
A
Antomas
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (10)
Thanks for your research.
Do you think voting against this transaction would be a good idea?
G
GREYJOY47
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (104)
@Antomas I know I’m voting against it. Terrible deal.
C
Crane Wealth
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (4)
This whole thing smells! There may have been some form of regulatory or legal risk not apparent that forced this transaction to be structured this way. Someone should analyze it from that perspective. Meanwhile I'm holding the bag ready to cry uncle soon and sell.

themacguy521
18 Oct. 2023
Comments (1.06K)
Jettison the garbage, but keep the moneymaker.
They did it backwards!
d
daslkjflskdj
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (611)
Great summary. Those Czech’s stole the crown jewel.
This is the worst mgmt team I’ve seen. Metz spent $4.1 billion on outdoor acquisitions in last five years that are now valued at $700 million. And that’s including all the brands that Vista already owned. If he didn’t have any ego and just ammo biz cashflow they could pay a $46 per share dividend. ($4.1b divided by 90 million shares)
Epic waste.
C
Charles Leach
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (280)
"If I were a shareholder of Vista Outdoor right now, I would be very angry." That about sums it up.

This is a lesson in why diversification is a must. You never know when a management team is going to go full moron.

It has been a bad little streak recently with managements creating self inflicted wounds. WPC is another recent example.

It would take an article to explain all that is wrong with this situation. It is very unfortunate. Hopefully they can find a new round of suckers to hold the shares in the new company that will watch them lever up to overpay for acquisitions, fail to properly execute, and destroy whatever value that enterprise starts out with. They'll need a new set of investors because current investors who've patiently waited a year and a half for this ill conceived spin off plan to come to fruition, only to have it yanked away at the last minute, know that without the cash flow from sporting products to bail them out, it wont take these geniuses very long to bury themselves. We aren't going to get fooled twice.

At least I might now have an idea for a future short position.
G
GREYJOY47
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (104)
@Charles Leach yep. I’ve been waiting forever for the split, I’m only interested in the ammo side. Thinking I will hold my shares long enough to vote against this turd of a deal, then I’m out.

Doc Smiley
18 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (13)
@GREYJOY47 exactly!!!
