Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Embattled Embecta Continues To Present Challenges To Shareholder Value

Oct. 17, 2023 10:00 PM ETEmbecta Corp. (EMBC)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • EMBC's stock has hit its lowest marks since its listing, indicating the negative sentiment in the company.
  • The company's recent financial performance has been soft, with declining top-line numbers and hurdles to demand + pricing.
  • The balance sheet is saddled with debt, while its economic returns and drivers are trending lower.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

The carve-out of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) from Becton, Dickinson (BDX) in April last year has failed to materialize a gain in shareholder wealth, with its equity stock selling at its lowest

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.27K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EMBC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMBC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.