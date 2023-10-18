Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RQI: A 9.66% Yielding REIT CEF That May Have Bottomed

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.56K Followers

Summary

  • The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund may have bottomed after bouncing off long-term support levels.
  • RQI has historically rebounded after hitting the $10 level, indicating potential for future growth.
  • Despite a challenging year for real estate, RQI remains an attractive income investment with a strong track record of distributions.

Money on the edge

PM Images

It's been a difficult year for real estate as rising rates have changed the dynamic of these investments. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) has declined by -6.64% YTD while one of the most popular REITs

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.56K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

S
Sleepless in Seattle
Today, 9:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.82K)
Thanks for the helpful look at RQI. "While shares have ultimately shed 1/3rd of their value over the past 2 decades,..." That, though, is enough to keep me from considering it further.
AustinJayhawk profile picture
AustinJayhawk
Today, 9:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (226)
Wouldn't RFI theoretically come back quicker, since it doesn't utilize leverage?
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 9:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (927)
@AustinJayhawk - yeah I think RFI is definitely the tamer, safer and less volatile option over RQI.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (11.23K)
I'd be very careful predicting any bottoms with a strong indication that much more pain around the corner and a looming recession likely...
That said nicely done..
Have you looked at Riet from Hoya Capital
P
Perciad
Today, 9:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.18K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut agreed. you could make a start & drip in over 1 year perhaps?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RQI

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RQI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.