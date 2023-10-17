Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Perficient: High Growth Through An Aggressive Marketing Approach, But Margin Risk

Oct. 17, 2023 11:14 PM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)
Summary

  • Perficient’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11%, owing to strong industry tailwinds, deep expertise, and an aggressive marketing approach.
  • The company is benefiting from the AI and Cloud computing trends, as well as the digitalization of society.
  • PRFT’s margins are extremely attractive, although we are concerned they are not sustainable in the long term.
  • PRFT is outperforming its peers, with better growth and margins. There is a lot of potential with this business, the primary risk being margin erosion.
  • PRFT valuation has fluctuated recently in response to poor growth. With a flat NTM FCF yield, we consider the stock fairly valued.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • PRFT is a high-quality business with good scope to achieve MSD/HSD growth in the coming years, as trends such as AI and Cloud computing contribute to consistent corporate spending.

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

