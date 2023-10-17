Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sibanye Stillwater Still Looks Good For A Patient Investor

Oct. 17, 2023 11:55 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), SBYSF1 Comment
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater's stock has fallen over 20% since my last call due to the lack of recovery in automotive demand and falling metal prices.
  • Despite challenges, Sibanye Stillwater maintains a strong balance sheet and has a wide economic moat.
  • The company's focus on platinum group metals recycling and expansion into "green metals" positions it well for long-term growth.
  • Its next-year EV/EBITDA of less than 3x makes it a Buy, in my view, even though we're likely not yet close to the bottom.
bright excavator at work on a dark background view from a drone

Denis Shevchuk

My Thesis

I last wrote about Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in March 2023, when it was priced at just over $8 a share. So as you can see, the stock has fallen more than 20% since then (as measured by total return), making

Comments (1)

Trade In Mexico profile picture
Trade In Mexico
Today, 12:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.63K)
Thanks for the article! I agree this could be interesting at some point, but it is probably going nowhere or possibly down due to tax loss selling which is coming up, so I would not rush to buy now.
