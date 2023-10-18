Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PepsiCo: Recession Fears? Now May Be The Time To Buy This Dividend King

Oct. 18, 2023 10:00 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)1 Comment
Summary

  • PepsiCo stock has fallen in the past 6 months, making it a buy opportunity due to the recent pullback in price.
  • PEP's price drop can be attributed to rising interest rates and uncertainty in the economy, creating a discount for investors.
  • The Company has shown resilience during past recessions and has a strong track record of financial growth, making it a recession-proof investment.
  • Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of $213, offering investors a double-digit upside.

Introduction

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) ("Pepsi") is one of the most well-known brands globally. I've actually been around the company my whole life. My mother was and still is a huge Pepsi drinker. I asked her why she preferred Pepsi over Coca-Cola (

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PEP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 10:08 AM
