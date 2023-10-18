Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CALF: Our Favorite Small-Cap ETF Can Continue To Outperform

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF features a unique free cash flow weighting methodology.
  • The strategy has impressively outperformed benchmarks given the tilt toward fundamentally stronger companies.
  • The fund can work as a core portfolio holding for exposure to small caps over the long run.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Young calf at an agricultural farm

Anna Usova/iStock via Getty Images

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) takes a systematic approach to investing in small-cap stocks by focusing on companies generating excess cash flow. The idea here is that "cash cows", as profitable

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.37K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles. Our specialty is long/short trade ideas. 

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CALF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CALF

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CALF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.