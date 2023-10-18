Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roblox: Upgrading To 'Hold' After Stock Decline And Ad Opportunity

Oct. 18, 2023 1:13 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • While shares of Roblox plunged on its Q2 results, the overall quarter wasn't that bad.
  • Meanwhile, new advertising opportunities to further monetize its user base could provide a nice boost to the company next year and beyond.
  • I'm removing my "Sell" rating, but I'd like to see some improvement in the areas of stock comp and free cash flow.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

Back in March, I placed a sell rating on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) saying that while it has an attractive fly-wheel model that its valuation was sky-high. With the stock down -30% since then versus a 9% gain for the S&P, let’s

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.61K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RBLX

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBLX

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.