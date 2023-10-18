Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PepsiCo: Strong Growth Driven By Pricing And GLP-1 Anti-Obesity Drug Is Non-Structural

Oct. 18, 2023 1:19 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
148 Followers

Summary

  • PepsiCo has experienced strong net pricing growth over the past decade, driven by portfolio premiumization and innovative product offerings.
  • Concerns about GLP-1 anti-obesity drugs potentially impacting PEP's growth are overblown, as the drugs have potential side effects and high costs.
  • The Company's financials are strong, with respectable margins and healthy cash flow. Their long-term growth targets are in line with historical performance.

Can and glass of Pepsi cola

Fotoatelie

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is the leading player in the global beverage and convenience food industry. Over the past decade, they have focused on portfolio premiumization and have experienced tremendous net pricing growth. Despite recent concerns about GLP-1 anti-obesity drugs potentially creating structural

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
148 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PEP

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEP

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.