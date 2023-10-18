Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Photronics: Great Growth But It May Not Be The Right Time

Oct. 18, 2023 1:37 AM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB)
Michele Pagliaro profile picture
Michele Pagliaro
526 Followers

Summary

  • Photronics, Inc. has experienced double-digit revenue and EBIT growth since 2022, leading to a 10-year high in share price in 2023.
  • The company operates in the photomask market, which is expected to reach $5.91 billion by 2029.
  • While Photronics has competitive advantages and potential for growth, the high share price and availability of more favorable investment options suggest a "Hold" rating.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a global player operating in the semiconductor and LCD screen market. It enjoys good financial ratings, in particular Revenue and EBIT has grown by double digits since 2022 and this has also allowed the share

This article was written by

Michele Pagliaro profile picture
Michele Pagliaro
526 Followers
Long-time investor. Analyst of growth and value companies. The goal is to create high long-term capital growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLAB

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLAB

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.