Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

We Ask Ourselves Why Legal & General's Share Price Is Not Higher

Oct. 18, 2023 1:53 AM ETLegal & General Group Plc (LGGNY)LGGNF
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • Legal & General Group's share price has decreased by 14% since March and is now lower than it was in 2013.
  • Valuation does not seem to be a valid reason for the low share price.
  • The company has shown growth in operating profits and is expanding internationally, with the potential for increased demand for retirement benefits.
  • We examine if the dividend is well covered by operating earnings.

Union Jacks on Oxford Street for the Queen"s Platinum Jubilee

CHUNYIP WONG

Investment Thesis

Since our last Buy stance on Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) (OTCPK:LGGNF) on the 9th of March, the share price has been down 14%.

Seven months is not a long time of gestation. However, it is clear

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.82K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGGNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Own Legal & General plc on LSE

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LGGNY

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGGNY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.