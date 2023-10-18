Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer's 4.9% Yield: A Contrarian Buy Near 1-Year Lows

Oct. 18, 2023 2:08 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)1 Comment
The Asian Investor
  • Pfizer's shares are trading near 1-year lows due to a reduced earnings and revenue forecast for FY 2023.
  • Pfizer is still a very profitable drug enterprise with very good dividend coverage.
  • Despite short-term issues, Pfizer remains a long-term capital return play with strong earnings and dividend growth potential.
  • Shares trade at a P/E ratio of only 10X.

Trading Begins As The Markets Open Monday Morning

Michael M. Santiago

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are at risk of dropping to new selling pressure after the drug manufacturer cut its earnings and revenue forecast for FY 2023 last week due to plunging COVID-19 vaccine sales. The warning

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

