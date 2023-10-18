Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Under Armour: What To Expect From The Next Earnings

Oct. 18, 2023 2:20 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UA)UAA
Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
77 Followers

Summary

  • Under Armour's latest quarterly report showed concerning results, including a drop in revenue and sales in North America, a decrease in gross margin, and a surge in inventory.
  • The upcoming quarterly report will be pivotal in determining whether the stock price will return to the support of $6.50 per UAA or rise to the $8.00 zone.
  • The challenges facing UA's brand could potentially save the company in a context of low growth and reduced demand, as consumers may shift to more affordable options.

Under Armour Portland Office

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since my last article on Under Armour (UAA) (NYSE:UA) written in June, titled "Finding Hope Amidst Under Armour's Challenging Outlook," as I predicted, the stock has not fallen below the $6.50 support ($6.00

This article was written by

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
77 Followers
Engineering Student, Investor and Quantitative Finance Enthusiast

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.