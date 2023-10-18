onurdongel

The Houston-based Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) reported its second quarter 2023 results on August 7, 2023.

Note: This article updates my June 8, 2023 article.

Also, as said in my previous article, the company provided a new Presentation in August 2023, which will be used here.

As always with Tellurian, the main focus is the Driftwood Project and uncertainties about its feasibility due to a massive CapEx requirement. Below is the presentation of the Driftwood Project.

TELL The driftwood Project (TELL Presentation August 2023)

What is new for H1 2023:

The company indicated that it cleared all Phase I critical areas. During the six months that ended June 30, 2023, TELL capitalized approximately $121.9 million of directly identifiable project costs as Driftwood terminal construction was in progress. Below is the list of the Project progress as of June 30, 2023:

TELL Driftwood Progress (TELL August Presentation)

However, one thorny issue that triggered a stock selloff starting last Friday and accelerating this week is the news regarding an extension by the FERC pushing the project to 2027/2029, which I will explain later in this article. The issue is that the construction is progressing more slowly than anticipated.

Construction appears to be progressing more slowly than expected, as Tellurian told FERC it did not expect to receive key equipment for the plant's phase 1 until 2027 with further equipment for phase 2 development seen pushing full startup out to 2029.

1 - Quarterly Results Snapshot - 2Q23

Revenues for the second quarter were $31.99 million, representing a net loss of $59.62 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. It compares with a $61.35 million loss during the same period a year earlier. Shares outstanding diluted increased 1.1% to 540.37 million from 534.52 million in 2Q22. In the recent 10Q, the company said:

Decrease of approximately $4.4 million in Natural gas sales as a result of decreased realized natural gas prices partially offset by increased production volumes attributable to the acquisition of natural gas properties in 2022 and newly drilled and completed wells during 2023 and 2022.

The company had a debt of $383.57 million (not including the contractual obligations and operating leases) and a total cash of $108.71 million in 2Q23.

As of June 30, 2023, we had total indebtedness of approximately $391.0 million. We also had contractual obligations associated with our finance and operating leases totaling $398.4 million, of which $14.9 million is scheduled to be paid within the next twelve months. (From the last 10Q).

Note: On August 18, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of certain natural gas assets in the Haynesville Shale basin for $7.5 million.

Tellurian Inc. indicated that it produced 17.2 Bcf/d in 2Q23 compared to 9.0 Bcf for 2Q22. As of June 30, 2023, Tellurian’s natural gas assets included 31,117 net acres and interests in 157 producing wells.

TELL Upstream (TELL Presentation August 2023)

Tellurian Inc.'s primary goal is to complete its $12 billion Driftwood LNG processing and export complex project along the Gulf Coast after the Driftwood LNG project was revised in 2020 into two phases.

Below is the Phase I explained:

TELL Driftwood Phase I (TELL Presentation August 2023)

The Phase I capacity is estimated at 11 Mtpa of LNG annually. As indicated in my preceding article, Tellurian launched the construction of the Driftwood LNG plant on March 28, 2022, which is now expected to be completed in 2027 (after the recent news of an extension claimed by TELL a few days ago.)

However, on October 12, 2023, we learned that Tellurian had asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a three-year construction permit extension to complete its Driftwood LNG export facility. Extending its license into 2027 ("Phase I") and 2029("Phase II").

In a filing late on Wednesday, Tellurian's Driftwood LNG asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for an extra 36 months beyond the originally authorized in-service date to complete construction of the LNG plant and an associated natural gas pipeline. In April 2019, FERC approved the construction of the 27.5-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Driftwood and gave Tellurian seven years, or until 2026, to complete the project. The extra 36-months would give Tellurian until 2029 to finish the project... ... The timing of those refrigerant packages, Tellurian said, would push back the in-service timeline to no earlier than late 2027 for phase 1 and into 2029 for phase 2.

Important Note: This news is not verified by a company filing or any company's news, and I cannot guarantee it. It would be prudent and wise to wait for some justification directly from the company.

By the way, TELL trades in the AMEX/NYSE Mkt Equity and should be allowed to trade below $1. Thus, as far as I know, there is no risk of a reverse split. I may not be accurate and recommend all do their own DD on this issue.

2 - Stock Performance and commentary

Since the news was announced hit the wire, TELL has collapsed on a one-year basis and is now down 70%.

Tellurian Inc. - 2Q23 Balance Sheet And Trend - The Raw Numbers

TELL 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Total Revenues: $ million 61.35 81.10 102.53 50.94 31.99 Quarterly Earnings of $ million -0.04 -14.23 31.07 -27.49 -59.62 EBITDA $ million 10.39 5.57 52.76 -1.30 -30.23 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.00 -0.03 0.06 -0.05 -0.11 Operating Cash Flow $ million -0.92 17.78 43.19 -10.16 26.24 CapEx in $ 15.06 172.05 121.13 66.99 144.34 Free Cash Flow -15.98 -154.27 -77.94 -77.15 -118.10 Total Cash in $ million 823.52 607.50 474.21 149.77 108.71 Total Borrowing in $ million 543.92 544.83 545.77 382.87 383.57 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 534.52 538.55 538.22 537.73 540.37 Revenue details 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Revenue Natural Gas 61.35 81.10 102.53 50.94 31.99 Revenue NGL 0 0 0 0 0 Total 61.35 81.10 102.53 50.94 31.99 Click to enlarge

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt

1 - Quarterly Revenues were $31.99 Million in 2Q23

TELL Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

The Revenues were $31.99 million in 2Q23, down from $61.35 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Tellurian posted a loss of $59.62 million in revenues from natural gas sales, or $0.11 per diluted share. It compares to a $0.04 million loss, or $0.00 per diluted share, in 2Q22.

2 - Free Cash Flow Was negative $118.10 Million in 2Q23

TELL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: As always, the Free cash flow is calculated using the Cash from operations minus CapEx.

The Trailing 12-month free cash flow is negative $358.73 million, with a negative $118.10 million in 2Q23.

3 - The Company Had a Total Cash of $108.71 million at the end of June 2023. The cash-burning rate is accelerating.

TELL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Tellurian had a total cash of $108.71 million and a Long-term Debt of $383.57 million (with a total indebtedness of $391 million).

In the recent 10-Q, the company said:

On August 8, 2023, we entered into a private placement securities purchase agreement (the “SPA”) with an institutional investor pursuant to which we agreed to issue and sell $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 10% Senior Secured Notes due October 1, 2025 (the “Senior Notes”) and approximately $83.3 million aggregate principal amount of 6% Secured Convertible Notes (the “Secured Convertible Notes”) due October 1, 2025 (collectively the “Replacement Notes”). Net proceeds from the Replacement Notes of approximately $299.4 million will be used to satisfy the outstanding principal repayment obligation under the Convertible Notes.

Also, the company has an ATM and said in the 10Q:

Subsequent to June 30, 2023, and through the date of this filing, we issued approximately 8.5 million shares of our common stock under our at-the-market equity offering program for net proceeds of approximately $12.4 million. As of the date of this filing, we have availability to raise aggregate gross sales proceeds of approximately $474.0 million under this at-the-market equity offering program.

It is another source of dilution that investors should be aware of.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

TELL TA Chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

TELL forms a descending or falling channel pattern with resistance at $0.95 and support at 0.72. RSI is now 25, which signals a buy.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. Higher prices usually follow The descending channel pattern but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line.

The strategy is to sell about 75% of your position between $0.90 and $1.00, with a possible higher resistance at $1.15.

Conversely, I would use the recent selloff to buy TELL between $0.77 and $0.70 with possible lower support at $0.65.

Above all, I strongly recommend trading LIFO as a large part of your position and growing a long-term position using short-term gains. This long-term position should be kept until the company eventually completes the Driftwood project.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

