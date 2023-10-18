Riska

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) operates in a market that is growing at a double-digit and is making relevant ESG efforts to lower the carbon footprint of its customers. Also, considering the successful expansion of the geographic footprint and successful adoption of products thanks to the existing joint venture agreements, I do believe that the stock appears undervalued. My DCF model implied significant upside potential in the stock price.

Distributing its products to more than 65 countries through its own sales channels and distributors as well as joint agreements with other companies, Northern Technologies International Corp manufactures and markets products and services that aim for environmental benefit.

The company mainly channels its business in the sale of products for corrosion solutions through the ZERUST brand, which has a diverse amount of end markets, such as the automotive industry as well as the electronic, electrical, mechanical, and military industries, with more than 50 years of presence in these markets.

In recent years, a series of participants from the oil and gas industries have joined the clientele of this company, in part due to the changes in trends within that industry and the launch of biodegradable polymer resin products that the company manufactures to reduce the carbon footprint of its customers. Considering that the global biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow at a double-digit, I believe that Northern Technologies International will most likely enjoy decent net sales growth in the coming years.

The global biodegradable plastics market size accounted for $4,345 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of $12,915 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030. Source: Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Growing at 13.1% CAGR

In the last quarter and the last three quarters, the results included net sales growth of around 9.8%-10.6%. With the market growing at a CAGR of 13.1% and the recent results, in my view, assuming net sales growth or net income growth close to 10% could make sense.

The products, as we said, are applicable to a large series of surfaces, such as plastics and paper packages, and include engineering solutions for some large clients in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the company offers advisory and technical guidance services for the application and performance thereof.

Northern Technologies International also has subsidiaries in countries with great productive capacity such as India, the United Kingdom, China, Vietnam, Singapore, and Brazil. Some of them are 100% owned, while others remain above 70% in all cases. I believe that the geographic diversification offered by Northern Technologies International will most likely bring the attention of investors out there. As a result, I believe that net sales growth would be a bit less volatile than that of less diversified peers.

These two main product lines that the company markets also give names and respond to the two operating segments in which its business structure operates. At present, the sale of products through the ZERUS brand represents the majority of the company's revenue. The commercialization of resins and finished products through their treatment under the Nature-Tec brand occupies the remaining percentage.

Expectations From Market Analysts Include Operating Margin Growth, Net Income Growth, And Net Sales Growth

Other analysts are also expecting net sales growth and net income growth rates close to what I depicted previously. Overall, I believe that the expectations are quite beneficial.

Market analysts are expecting 2024 net sales close to $92 million, with EBIT of about $12.4 million, earnings before tax of about $12.4 million, and net income worth $9.1 million. In sum, analysts expect net income growth in 2024, along with net sales growth from 2019 to 2024, and 2024 operating margin growth.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $6 million, with trade receivables of $15 million, inventories worth $13 million, and total current assets worth $39 million. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I think that there are no liquidity risks at the moment.

The company also reported property and equipment worth $13 million, investments in joint ventures close to $22 million, intangible assets worth $6 million, and goodwill of about $4 million, with total assets of about $87 million.

Northern Technologies International reported a small amount of liabilities, which does not seem worrying. Accounts payable stood at $4 million, with a term loan of about $2 million, and a line of credit worth $5 million. Total current liabilities were equal to $15 million, with total long-term liabilities of close to $1 million. The asset/liability ratio exceeds 2x, so I would say that the balance sheet is quite healthy.

I studied a bit the cost of debt to understand the WACC that we may use in the DCF model. Some debt agreements make reference to interest rates being close to the daily BSBY Index plus 250 basis points. In another debt agreement, the average interest rate during the twelve months ended August 31, 2022, was 3.07%.

On January 4, 2022, the Company issued an Amended and Restated Revolving Line of Credit Note, which extended the maturity date to January 7, 2023 and revised the rate at which amounts outstanding under the line of credit bear interest to equal a per annum rate equal to the daily BSBY Index plus 250 basis points (2.50%). 2021. Source: 10-k Borrowings of $5,900,000 were outstanding under the line of credit as of August 31, 2022 and no amounts were outstanding as of August 31, 2021. Such outstanding borrowings were used primarily to fund the Company's acquisition of the remaining ownership interest of Zerust India. The average interest rate during the twelve months ended August 31, 2022 was 3.07%. Source: 10-k

Expansion Of The Geographic Footprint, Further Production Capabilities, And Successful Adoptions Of Products By Other Players Will Most Likely Bring FCF Growth

In my view, further expansion of the geographic footprint of its products and strategic acquisition decisions to expand its production capabilities will most likely bring FCF growth. I also believe that the acceptance and adoption of these products by the industry will most likely play a fundamental role. In this regard, the existing 16 joint agreements throughout the world are good reasons to believe that many players in the industry believe that the adoption of products will most likely be successful.

ESG Efforts May Receive The Attention Of Investors Focused On ESG Opportunities

The company is committed to follow trends in carbon footprint reduction policies and the adoption of these productive frameworks within the industries to which its clients belong, which will, in my view, allow it to expand the marketing of products of polymer resins with the Nature-Tec brand. In this regard, Northern Technologies International offered the following commentary about environmentally sound waste disposal options.

NTIC markets and sells a portfolio of proprietary bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec® brand. These products are intended to reduce NTIC's customers' carbon footprint and provide environmentally sound waste disposal options. Source: 10-Q

In my view, further efforts to offer products that help reduce carbon footprint will most likely receive the attention of the growing community of ESG investors. As a result, I believe that we may see increases in the stock demand, which may lead to stock price increases.

Asset managers globally are expected to increase their ESG-related assets under management to US$33.9tn by 2026, from US$18.4tn in 2021. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 12.9%, ESG assets are on pace to constitute 21.5% of total global AuM in less than 5 years. Source: ESG-focused institutional investment seen soaring 84% to US$33.9 trillion in 2026, making up 21.5% of assets under management

There Is A Stock Repurchase Agreement In Place That May Enhance The Stock Demand

I believe that the current stock repurchase agreement in place could bring the attention of investors. If the company continues to buy its own shares, I believe that Northern Technologies International could experience further increase in the demand for the stock, which may lead to stock price increases in the coming years.

As of May 31, 2023, up to $2,640,548 in shares of NTIC common stock remained available for repurchase under NTIC's stock repurchase program. Source: 10-Q

With Previous Figures From The Company, And Other Assumptions I Designed A DCF Model That Implied Undervaluation

My financial model included 2030 net income of about $16 million, with stock-based compensation worth $3 million, depreciation expense of $1 million, and amortization expense of $4 million.

I also assumed 2030 dividends received from joint ventures of close to $22 million, not far from the figure reported in 2022. Besides, I included deferred income taxes of about -$2 million, with trade, excluding joint ventures worth $5 million, income taxes worth $5 million, and changes in inventories close to -$22 million.

Additionally, with prepaid expenses of about $3 million and changes in accounts payable worth $8 million, 2033 CFO would be close to $23 million. Finally, assuming purchases of property and equipment of about -$7 million, 2030 FCF will most likely be around $16 million.

The median EV/FCF in the last 10 years, 7 years, and 5 years stands at around 10x-16x, hence I assumed a terminal EV/FCF around this level. I also used a WACC of close to 6% and 10%, which I believe is close to the cost of debt reported previously and a conservative rate.

With FCFs around $0.3 million and $16 million from 2033 to 2030, the implied forecast price would be close to $14-$24 per share with a median forecast price close to $18-$19 per share. The internal rate of return would be close to 5%-6.9% with a maxim IRR of close to 12%. With these figures in mind, I believe that the current valuation of Northern Technologies International appears cheap.

Competitors

Although the company does not find other international companies in the marketing of corrosive solutions products, there are a large number of regional manufacturers distributed throughout global markets. Some of them have resources greater than those of the company, allowing them to adapt more quickly to the needs of the markets.

If we talk specifically about the expansion strategy of products in the oil and gas industry, there is great competition for the generation of agreements with key distributors within this industry.

Risks

In addition to the risks inherent to the strategy regarding the adoption of products by the oil industry, there are risks that accompany an active acquisition strategy.

There are also risks derived from the payment of fees in its joint agreements with the distribution of its products. There is no certainty in the future that these revenues will be maintained or the agreements will continue at the end of the established deadlines.

Another factor to consider within this analysis is that the growing inflation in the global economy and its transfer to the price of raw materials as well as transportation prices for supply chains are currently affecting the expense structure of the company.

Conclusion

Northern Technologies International operates in a growing market that expects to grow at double digits. The company is also reporting ESG efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its customers, which may be quite interesting for investors interested in ESG opportunities. I would also expect a successful expansion of the geographic footprint and adoption of products by the industry thanks to existing joint agreements with other players. There are several risks from changes in the oil industry, failed introduction of production, or failed geographic expansion, however, I think that the company appears quite undervalued.