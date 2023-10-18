Liudmila Chernetska

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is the best way to have exposure to the tobacco industry due to its smoke-free product portfolio. In this post, I will try to explain how this declining industry is pivoting towards healthier alternatives and all the possible benefits that this can bring to companies and their consumers. We may be witnessing a change in expectations and public opinion towards the tobacco sector, and we, as investors, can benefit from it by investing in the best companies in the sector.

Business Model

Philip Morris was founded back in 1847 and now has a presence in 175 countries under a wide range of top-notch brands of traditional combustible tobacco products, such as Marlboro, Chesterfield, Philip Morris, and Parliament. Most of them focused on the premium category. On the other hand, PM also counts with an extensive portfolio of smoke-free products, such as Heat Not Burn, Snus, and nicotine pouches. If we look at the trajectory of these two segments, we see how smoke-free products are gaining weight in the company's revenue mix. Currently, they account for 35% of PM sales vs. 18% of British American Tobacco.

Source: author's representation

This trend is positive and continues the tailwinds that the industry is enjoying. According to PM's Investor Day (slide 3), it is expected that by 2030, combustible products will represent around 70%-75% of industry volumes. PM expects more than 50% of its sales to come from smoke-free products in 2025 and more than 2/3 by 2030. This should mean good growth in the top line as well as an increase in margins, as smoke-free products are more profitable than traditional cigarettes.

Source: PM investor day slide 3

Despite this, I believe the still-untapped price power in this declining segment is high. According to Statista, a box of tobacco in Australia costs $25, in the UK $15, in France $11, and in the USA $9. There is still a price gap to close here, and PM knows it; in fact, we can see it in the evolution of the prices of smoke-free products (more expensive by nature) with respect to combustible products, which are increasingly more expensive, because they are seeking to fully exploit their price power before the segment ends up being a marginal part of their sales and in order to mitigate declines in volumes.

Source: author's representation

The good thing is that despite the apparent decrease in traditional tobacco volumes, PM has managed to maintain positive volumes over the last two years, thanks to the massive sales of its heated tobacco products. It reinforces what we have seen in the previous point. They seek to grow through price in the declining part and through volume in their new segment.

Source: author's representation

Nicotine, the key to the investment

Tobacco companies are not doomed to disappear if they manage to pivot their product portfolio towards a revenue mix focused on healthier alternatives. PM is what they are achieving because they are clear that the key to the thesis is nicotine, not cigarettes. Nicotine is not carcinogenic. According to an article I read in the Price To Wealth Substack, nicotine, far from causing cancer (this is caused by smoke and other inhaled chemicals), has positive effects on health. According to Andre Huberman, "Nicotine is a substance that can promote cognitive function. Improves concentration and motivation". And it may protect against certain forms of cognitive decline: it may offset neurodegeneration and help protect against Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, which are linked to the deterioration of dopamine in the brain. Nicotine also suppresses appetite and increases metabolism. This is because when nicotine reaches the brain, it secretes dopamine, acetylcholine, which increases concentration and performance, and norepinephrine, which increases alertness and energy levels. What we can confirm is that it is addictive but does not have harmful effects on health.

Types of smoke-free products

Once we have understood the macro trends, it is time to investigate which products will change the future of the tobacco industry.

There are three different kinds:

Heated tobacco (HNB): heating tobacco with a blade or by induction heating to produce a smokeless, inhalable aerosol. PMI's heat-not-burn technology heats tobacco enough to release the flavor and nicotine naturally found in tobacco while reducing exposure to toxins in stick tobacco by 90 to 95%. There is no combustion, so no smoke or ashes are produced. It represents more than $10 billion in annual sales for PM, and its star brand is IQOS. The company says that it converts 72% of the people who buy it to try it for the first time (they become IQOS smokers). As potential goals, they talk about converting 10% of US smokers, which would be equivalent to 18 billion units sold, or about $70 billion in sales.

Vape: It is a device used to inhale vapor that usually contains nicotine. They work by heating a liquid, often called "e-liquid" or "e-juice", to create a vapor that the user inhales. On their Investor Day (Stefano Volpetti slide 19), PM tries to show the disadvantages of vaping compared to heated tobacco. In the end, it is normal that they are doing this, as they are not focused on this category because BATS has the strongest portfolio.

Snus and Nicotine Pouches: Snus is loose, dried tobacco (i.e., snuff) that is consumed through the nose or mouth (between the lip and gum). Snus bags contain a combination of grated tobacco, water, salt, and flavorings. Nicotine pouches, on the other hand, contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine derived from tobacco, cellulose, and flavorings. PM sells more than $1 billion a year, and its star brand is Zyn. Furthermore, its price in the US is $5 per box, compared to $8 for cigarettes. It is the segment that is going to grow the most within the smokeless category, and we can see how this same thing has happened in the Nordic countries. Depending on the country, between 100 and 183 boxes are consumed per year on average. In the United States, the 2 important events are expected to reach one billion boxes annually by 2026.

Source: Investor Day Badrul Chowdhury

2 important events

Back in 2022, PM completed the acquisition of Swedish Match for 16B$, owner of the leading brands in the Snus segment, such as Zyn, with a market share of 58.80%, having a much more important position than Velo, the competitor owned by British American Tobacco. This has opened up a great opportunity for expansion in the fastest-growing segment of the sector that has already proven to be a success in the Nordic countries.

Source: Investor Day, Lars Dahlgren, slide 6

PM will be able to sell IQOS products in the US in April 2024 thanks to the purchase of the IQOS rights from Altria for just $2.7 billion, although it will have to manufacture the cigarettes there. This opens a new untapped market for PM, with a product that has already proven to be a success internationally and without risk of sales cannibalization since PM cannot yet sell products in the United States. A market size of 180 billion cigarettes is estimated. Furthermore, each IQOS cigarette has an average price 2.5 times higher than that of a traditional cigarette. The opportunities are enormous, and with Zyn's expansion, in my view, future success seems highly certain.

Competence

I do not want to comment on BATS in detail; this is just a quick comparison between the only two players in which I would be interested in the industry because these are the ones that are focusing the most on smoke-free products. Although the main difference here is that BATS is putting much more effort into vape products, while PM is focusing more on heated tobacco and snus products.

Source: Author's representation

Capital Allocation

I think it is one of the most important aspects of any investment, but even more so if we talk about mature companies that generate tons of cash but do not have great growth. What management does with this cash can mean a difference in performance compared to their rivals.

What happens in the tobacco sector is that companies have high ROICs (41% on average in the case of PM), but they do not have a great capacity to reinvest in the business (14.14% reinvestment rate), so they have to look for other ways to reward the shareholder. This is usually done through the distribution of dividends. Here are some facts about PM's dividends: 5.76% dividend yield. 93% payout ratio (although the goal is for it to drop to 75%) and 3% CAGR in dividend increases over the last 7 years. There are hardly any share buybacks. The last way is through M&A, as we can see in the $14.9B in cash spent on the acquisition of Swedish Match in 2022. From my point of view, some more opportunistic share repurchases should have been made when the share price was depressed, taking advantage of the fact that the company has FCF margins greater than 30%. But overall, I think the capital allocation is correct and that they are generating value through it.

Source: Author's representation

Financials

The first point that may surprise us about PM is the low CAGRs in most of its metrics. This is because the bulk of their income still comes from a segment that is decreasing in terms of volumes but which they try to alleviate through price increases (combustible cigarettes). As smoke-free products gain weight in the revenue mix, both growth and margins should be greater. We have already seen that these types of products are much more profitable than traditional cigarettes, so the growth of the bottom line should be higher than that of the top line.

If we talk about returns, PM has always had ROIC levels above 40%. If in 2022 it decreases to 30%, it is the result of the acquisition of Swedish Match. Levels should rise as synergies materialize and new products penetrate markets. The ROE is negative as a result of the accounting effect of the Treasury stocks, but it would not be something that I would worry much about.

Source: Author's representation

In terms of debt, the company always moves in the range of 2-2.5x net debt/EBITDA. They seem to me to be the correct levels for a company that generates so much FCF, plus there are no problems with its maturities. According to its annual report (page 103) debt maturities are as shown in the image below, and the interest rates at which it is financed are usually less than 6%, something expected from such a stable company. So, from my point of view, there are no big problems here either. However, we will have to see what interest rate they are refinanced at. But since I expect them to pay off some of the new debt anyway, interest expenses should not grow to the point of posing a problem for the company's profitability.

Source: Annual report (page 103)

Valuation

To evaluate PM, I am going to take the middle point of the guidance they gave on their investor day. 6.5% CAGR for sales and 10% CAGR for EPS. This difference in growth is largely due to the increase in margins that the company expects to have as the penetration of smoke-free products continues and lower interest expenses, thanks to deleveraging. With all this and thanks to an improvement in public opinion regarding its product portfolio, I believe a multiple of 15x PE can be justified. This would give a target price for 2027 of $140/share (or a 9% CAGR from current prices). If we add a dividend yield of 5.5%, it is very feasible that the expected returns will be in the mid-double digits.

Source: Author's calculations based on Investor Day estimations

If we want to use another method, such as DCF, with the following assumptions: OCF CAGR of 8%, CAPEX CAGR of 3%, 10% discount rate, and 2% terminal growth rate, the price we get is $82. In the case of using a higher perpetual growth rate, because we believe that thanks to the transition to the new product portfolio, we can have greater terminal growth (3% instead of 2%), the price would be $94. For all these reasons stated, I rate PM as a buy.

Source: Author calculation

Risks

The tobacco sector is a sector to which many risks are systematically attributed, and for this reason, it is trading at depressed multiples compared to how it did before 2017. The market sees greater terminal value risk than in other sectors, and that is why it penalizes more. Companies, by changing their product portfolio, seek to minimize this terminal value risk and improve investor opinion. It is in their hands to demonstrate that the products pose less risk to health and that they can be launched on the market effectively.

Another big risk in the sector is regulation and how it can hinder the satisfactory launch of new smoke-free products. There are many recent examples: The ban on selling Vuse Alto products to BATS. The ban on selling tobacco in New Zealand to future generations and the desire on the part of Australia and the UK to do the same. France, Belgium, and Germany are some of the countries that want to ban disposable electronic cigarettes to combat smoking. Although this could be foreseen due to the environmental problems generated by disposable vapes, Another example of regulation could be the increase in taxes on these products. It has been proven that for every 10% price hike, consumption is reduced by around 4% in terms of volume. These are just a few examples, but the sector will never be free of controversy and the eye of the regulator.

Conclusion

Despite not being a sector free of controversy, I believe that all the changes that are being implemented should be good both for the company's finances and for public opinion. I think PM is best positioned for this, thanks to its large and rapidly growing catalog of smoke-free products. If they manage to meet the forecasts shown at their Investor Day, accompanied by a good dividend yield, I think it could be an interesting option for many portfolios.