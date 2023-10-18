Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earnings Preview: REITs At Rock Bottom

Oct. 18, 2023 10:30 AM ETEXR, REG, ELS, O, VICI, GLPI, PLD, WPC, WELL, VTR, ARE, PEAK, MPW, OHI, SBRA, VNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX, REIT4 Comments
Hoya Capital
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Real estate earnings season kicks into gear this week, and over the next month, we'll hear results from 175 equity REITs, 40 mortgage REITs, and dozens of housing industry companies.
  • Have REITs hit "rock bottom?" Pressured by the surge in interest rates, REITs enter earnings season on a skid, with the Equity REIT Index at its lowest level since May 2020.
  • While many public REITs have best-in-class balance sheets, even the most well-capitalized real estate owners have been unable to escape the gravitational force of the "higher for longer" environment.
  • Property-level fundamentals have remained surprisingly resilient across most property sectors this year - notably in the residential, retail, and logistics sectors - but we're looking for early signs of cracks. We expect the most post-earnings volatility in coastal office, public-pay healthcare, and mortgage REITs.
  • Distress has generally remained isolated to the most debt-burdened private market portfolios, but the refinancing clock is ticking ever louder. Capitulation from debt-burdened private portfolios will create consolidation opportunities for well-capitalized REITs.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Chicago skyline

Kelly Liu/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Earnings Preview

Real estate earnings season kicks off this week, and over the next month, we'll hear results from more than 175 equity REITs, 40 mortgage REITs, and dozens of housing industry companies, which will

This article was written by

Hoya Capital
Hoya Capital
33.43K Followers

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.

Alex leads the investing group Learn more.

Comments (4)

S
Simeroth1
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.88K)
Not even close to the bottom
rudz profile picture
rudz
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (565)
Rock bottom is subjective
W
Wilson5555
Today, 10:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202)
Well done. When do we buy VNQ?
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (2.37K)
Welcome aboard. Good intro article. Now, tell me your best, sustainable, one-shot (non-advice) shot.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

