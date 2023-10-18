Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Royal Bank of Canada: Earnings And Dividend Gem, Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Oct. 18, 2023 5:24 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CA
Summary

  • Royal Bank of Canada gets Buy Rating reaffirmed. My bullish sentiment agrees with the consensus from SA and Wall Street analysts.
  • Key tailwinds are YoY growth on top-line and bottom-line, as well as 3-year dividend growth and cheap share price vs the moving average.
  • Headwinds include underperformance vs S&P 500 index and overvaluation.
  • The downside risk of exposure to office loans has been discussed.
Research Note Summary

Today's research note will focus on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), also commonly known on Wall Street as "RBC", and a major player in the diversified banks sector. My note today will be a 3-month review after

Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American & Croatian markets columnist on Seeking Alpha and founder of his own privately-held equities research firm, Albert Anthony & Company, which is a trade name registered in Austin, Texas. The author also published a leadership book on Amazon, and as a management & information systems analyst has worked in the IT sector including the IT team of major American financial group Charles Schwab. He is a native of the New York City / New Jersey area but has also called home the Texas area and his grandparent's native Croatia in southern Europe. The author holds a B.A. from Drew University and is also Corporate Finance Institute certified in Accounting Fundamentals, Microsoft Certified, and CompTIA Certified in Project+.  As a Seeking Alpha contributing analyst he focuses exclusively on dividend-paying stocks traded on US exchanges, in all industry sectors. The author has been mentioned in media such as NJ.com, TimeOut Magazine, The Dubrovnik Times, and Total Croatia News.*Disclaimer:  the author is not a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer, nor sells any financial products & services. His research notes on this portal are considered general market commentary & his own personal opinion and not individualized investment advice. The author does not hold any position in the equities he covers, at the time of publishing, nor is he compensated by the companies he covers for issuing a rating score on their stock.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

