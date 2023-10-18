Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Macro Outlook - Fourth Quarter 2023

Oct. 18, 2023 5:35 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, EWJ
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Years of aggressive monetary conditions have begun to bite, and global central banks appear near the end of their respective tightening cycles.
  • Growth in Europe was weaker than the US, since households there had comparatively smaller savings to navigate high inflation.
  • Emerging markets have been relatively resilient, with record-level remittances a contributing factor. China’s growth continues to disappoint, primarily due to a longer-term secular slowdown, and we expect further policy easing as a result.
  • We now believe the Fed, as well as the Bank of England and European Central Bank, will hold rates for several quarters before undertaking a gradual easing cycle.
  • Investors should be optimistic, but watchful of events that could change the picture in the coming quarters.

stock market trends for 2023, Businessman calculating financial data for long term investments. Analytical businessman planning business growth 2023 with future economic growth arrow graphic. strategy

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

By Eric Winograd, Adriaan du Toit, Katrina Butt, Armando Armenta, Markus Schneider

The Macro Picture

Last quarter we highlighted the resilience of the global economy, which continued to expand despite a series of shocks this year. Its resilience held

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.41K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV29.581.37%
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETFPost. 29.580.00%
AFMC23.870.88%
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFPost. 23.87-0.00%
AFSM23.921.05%
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETFPost. 23.92-0.00%
ARKK39.181.69%
ARK Innovation ETFPre. 39.02-0.41%
AVUV78.031.51%
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETFPost. 78.030.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.