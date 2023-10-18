Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VIXY: May Be Useful As A Short-Term Hedge Against War

Summary

  • The escalating war between Israel and Hamas/Gaza could lead to a regional conflict involving powers like Iran and Syria.
  • The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF can potentially hedge this risk and reduce portfolio drawdowns.
  • While the VIXY ETF has historically suffered from contango decay, it can generate exceptional returns during periods of stress and be used as a short-term hedge.

Flags of Israel and Palestine painted on the brick wall. Gaza and Israel conflict

Tomas Ragina/iStock via Getty Images

As I wrote in a recent article on the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY), an escalating war between Israel and Hamas/Gaza is threatening to morph into a regional conflict that could

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments (1)

preterist profile picture
preterist
Today, 1:28 PM
Premium
Comments (405)
What's the difference in VIXY and VXX?
