As I wrote in a recent article on the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY), an escalating war between Israel and Hamas/Gaza is threatening to morph into a regional conflict that could drag in regional powers like Iran and Syria. Historically, wars in the Middle East have caused oil and volatility to spike and stocks to decline.

One way to potentially hedge this risk is via long-volatility products like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY). Historically, a small allocation to the VIXY ETF ahead of tail events has been able to significantly reduce portfolio drawdowns. I rate the VIXY ETF a speculative buy as a portfolio hedge.

Fund Overview

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF provides long exposure to the VIX Index via investments in short-term VIX futures. The VIXY ETF tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index ("Index"), an index designed to measure the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average maturity of 1 month to expiration.

The VIX Index represents the expected volatility of the S&P 500 Index over the next 30 days and is imputed from the price of call and put options on the S&P 500 Index. Investors cannot invest in the VIX Index directly. Instead, they must trade derivatives based on the VIX Index, like VIX futures, that bet on the level of the VIX Index at future points in time.

Products like the VIXY ETF allow retail investors access to volatility products that have traditionally been limited to sophisticated institutional investors. The intended use of the VIXY ETF is to benefit from a short-term rise in expected volatility, which tends to occur when markets are declining. Therefore, some investors see the VIXY ETF as a hedge for their long portfolios.

The VIXY ETF has $205 million in assets and charges a 0.85% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - VIXY overview (proshares.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The VIXY ETF holds positions in short-dated VIX futures with a weighted average maturity of 1 month (Figure 2). Currently, the VIXY ETF holds 95% weight in November futures and 5% in October futures.

Figure 2 - VIXY holdings (proshres.com)

The key concept investors should understand with futures-based products like the VIXY ETF is that they normally suffer from contango decay. For example, the VIX futures curve is normally in contango where futures further out in maturity are higher in price (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Illustrative VIX futures curve (vixcentral.com)

As time advances and VIX futures get closer to maturity, the VIXY ETF will have to sell the maturing futures at a lower price and buy next month's futures at a higher price, to maintain its weighted average 1-month maturity.

Returns

This constant 'sell low / buy high' process causes the VIXY ETF to lose value over time. Figure 4 shows the VIXY ETF's historical returns. The VIXY ETF has generated average annual returns of -49.9% since inception.

Figure 4 - VIXY historical returns (proshares.com)

VIXY's abysmal return demonstrates that the VIXY ETF should not be used as a 'buy-and-hold' investment. Instead, VIX-related products like the VIXY ETF should only be used as a short-term trading instrument or as a hedge for long exposure.

VIXY May Be Useful As A Short-Term Hedge

Although I normally advise investors to stay clear of decaying products like the VIXY ETF, we should recognize that long volatility products like the VIXY can generate exceptional returns during periods of stress. For example, the VIXY ETF went up almost 5x during the early days of the COVID pandemic, essentially matching the surge in the VIX Index to over 80 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - VIXY can deliver exceptional returns during stress periods (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

If timed correctly, a small allocation to the VIXY ETF can be useful as a portfolio hedge. For example, a 5% allocation to the VIXY ETF combined with a 95% allocation to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) in 2020 would have reduced the maximum drawdown from 19.4% to 8.5% while total returns would have been roughly the same at 18.4% vs. 18.0% respectively (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - A 5% allocation to VIXY could have significantly reduced drawdown in 2020 (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

However, long-term allocations to the VIXY ETF are not recommended, as the VIXY ETF suffers from the contango decay mentioned above. If the same 5% allocation to the VIXY ETF had been made since VIXY's inception, rebalanced annually, portfolio CAGR returns would be more than 235bps lower at 9.7% vs. 12.1% for the SPY ETF alone (Figure 7)

Figure 7 - But long-term VIXY allocations are not recommended due to contango decay (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Why The Middle East Is Like A Tinder Box

To recap, the latest Middle East war between Israel and Hamas/Gaza began on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing thousands of civilians. Israel retaliated against Hamas by blockading the Gaza Strip where Hamas is based, and carpet bombing the city.

After more than a week of bombing, it appears Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza, calling up thousands of reservists. However, regional countries like Iran that are sympathetic to the Palestinians are warning Israel against a full-scale invasion.

If Israel does invade Gaza, there is a high probability that fighting will spread out and engulf surrounding areas like Syria, Lebanon, and the West Bank. In a worst-case scenario, Israel may even engage in direct conflict with Iran.

Historically, Middle East wars have had wide global impacts because of the region's importance in oil production. For example, during the first Gulf War, when the U.S. invaded Iraq to liberate Kuwait, oil prices more than doubled and the VIX index spiked to over 36 as the S&P 500 Index tumbled 20% (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Middle East wars can cause oil and VIX to spike (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

If Iran gets involved, the situation could become even more unpredictable as Iran may be able to disrupt the transport of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, where 25% of the world's consumption of oil passes through (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Iran can disrupt transport of oil through Strait of Hormuz (Google Maps)

Closing of the Strait of Hormuz could cause oil to skyrocket above $150 / barrel, plunging the global economy into recession.

Therefore, for long-only portfolios, a small allocation to tail hedge products like the VIXY ETF may make sense at this time.

Downside Risks To VIXY

On the other hand, if the Israel/Hamas war can be resolved without escalation or confined to just the Gaza Strip, then we may not see any significant spikes in oil and VIX. In that case, the VIXY ETF may resume its long-term decaying trend.

Furthermore, if we look at the seasonality of the VIX Index, we see a pronounced year-end seasonal decline in volatility (Figure 10). If seasonality were to reassert itself, then the VIXY ETF may lose significant value as short-term VIX futures decline alongside the VIX Index.

Figure 10 - VIX Index seasonality (equityclock.com)

Conclusion

With the Israel/Hamas war potentially morphing into a regional conflict that can cause oil and VIX to spike, investors may want to hedge their portfolios with a small allocation to short-term volatility products like the VIXY ETF. I rate the VIXY ETF a speculative short-term buy.