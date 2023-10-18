Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Restaurant Brands, There Will Be One Winner

Oct. 18, 2023 5:57 AM ETCMG, DPZ, MCD
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
153 Followers

Summary

  • Three industry titans, one emerging victor.
  • From former owner to fierce competitor: Chipotle's rise above McDonald's.
  • Domino's Pizza, fading glory, and increased risks.
  • McDonald's is a solid company to own but at a lower price.

Medium overhead shot of friends sharing lunch at outdoor table

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Preview

Today, I'm going to take a different approach. I won't be delving deep into any of the brands I'm covering. Instead, I'll focus on comparing their numbers and differentiating one from another. I'll also identify who I believe will

This article was written by

Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
153 Followers
I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author, and they do not constitute financial or investment advice. The author has disclosed that they hold a position in Chipotle (CMG) but do not hold positions in McDonald's (MCD) or Domino's Pizza (DPZ) at the time of writing. Investors should conduct their research and consider their financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment objectives before making any investment decisions. It is advisable to consult with a qualified financial advisor or conduct further research when considering investments. The author is not responsible for any investment decisions made based on the information provided in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMG1,829.511.05%
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.Pre. 1,825.00-0.25%
DPZ350.49-0.34%
Domino's Pizza, Inc.Pre. 350.00-0.14%
MCD251.140.48%
McDonald's CorporationPre. 250.98-0.06%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.