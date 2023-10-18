Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Spark: Economic Resilience Pushes Rates Higher

Summary

  • Long-end rates have returned to - or even surpassed - yield levels seen just before the start of the conflict in the Middle East.
  • The US Treasury 10Y yield has risen above 4.84% again. 4.8% was the level where it closed the week following a strong payrolls number and just ahead of the Middle East conflict.
  • Absent the crisis, we would likely be closer to a 5% UST 10y yield already, as data continues to point to a surprisingly resilient economy.

By Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Geopolitical concerns linger, but the story of economic resilience is also not going away

How the situation in the Middle East will evolve is still very uncertain, but high-level diplomatic efforts are all

