The energy sector’s rally led to a strong quarter for commodities, and curve positioning contributed to the performance of the UBS Constant Maturity Commodity Index.

Macro Outlook: Roll Yield Heats up in Energy and Agriculture

Commodity indexes had a strong 3rd quarter, led by the energy sector. The UBS Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCITR) had strong relative performance versus the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM). CMCITR returned 7.18% versus BCOM’s 4.71%. Some outperformance was related to roll yield spread across the energy and agriculture sectors. CMCITR’s roll mythology continues to outperform BCOM generating slightly positive yield (+0.3%) during the quarter, while BCOM’s roll yield was negative (-0.8%).

Sector Review: Energy Led Gains While Curve Positioning Attributed to Outperformance

The energy sector rallied sharply during the quarter led by strong gains in gasoil and heating oil. There is a global shortage of diesel refining capacity that impacts both gasoil and heating oil. Interestingly, unleaded gas lagged due to the refineries running full steam to produce diesel. Unleaded gas as a byproduct was slightly oversupplied during the quarter. WTI crude oil and Brent crude oil both rallied close to 20% during the quarter. Natural gas was down for the quarter but is projected to have a sharp rally early in the 4th quarter as we approach the heating season.

The industrial metals sector was up a little over 3% for the quarter and CMCITR’s larger exposure to the sector allowed for slightly improved relative performance versus BCOM. Gains in the sector were led by aluminum (+8%) and zinc (+12%). Disappointing growth in China continues to be a concern for the sector as China is the largest consumer of industrial metals by a wide margin.

The agriculture sector was mixed with large gains for sugar, cocoa, and cotton, while wheat fell around 15%. Soybeans, soy meal and bean oil all fell marginally. Curve positioning of CMCITR for the agriculture sector added to relative performance versus BCOM.

The livestock sector gained 2.5% during the quarter, led by continued gains in live cattle. It is currently trading at all-time historic highs. Lean hogs steered BCOM’s outperformance in the livestock sector ahead of CMCITR; however, the small sector weight in both indexes (CMCITR: 4.5%; BCOM: 6.15%) contributed minimally to absolute performance. This is evidenced in the Roll Yield chart below.

The precious metals sector was the only sector down during the quarter, falling around 3.6%. This was led by a 4% drop in gold prices. CMCITR’s smaller exposure to this sector versus BCOM added to the relative outperformance.

End of Year Outlook: Commodities Should Expect to Face Supply Shortages

The near-term outlook for commodities continues to be uncertain as U.S. interest rates and the U.S. Dollar continue to rise. The sharp rise in 10-year U.S. treasury yields late in the 3rd quarter was a headwind for growth and commodity demand. Over the longer term, we still believe commodity supplies will be tight, which will likely lead to higher prices and continued positive roll yield. Interest rates are also likely to remain higher for longer times, which will continue to provide positive returns on collateral.

Estimated Roll Yield Contribution

Learn more about the VanEck CM Commodity Index Fund and the recently launched VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (CMCI) which seek to track, before fees and expenses, the CMCITR.

The UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCITR) is a total return rules-based composite benchmark index diversified across 29 commodity components from within five sectors, specifically energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agricultural and livestock.

Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) provides broad-based exposure to commodities, and no single commodity or commodity sector dominates the index. Rather than being driven by micro-economic events affecting one commodity market or sector, the diversified commodity exposure of BCOM potentially reduces volatility in comparison with non-diversified commodity investments.

