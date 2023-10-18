Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Strong 3rd Quarter For Commodities

Summary

  • Commodity indexes had a strong 3rd quarter, led by the energy sector. The UBS Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCITR) had strong relative performance versus the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM).
  • The industrial metals sector was up a little over 3% for the quarter and CMCITR’s larger exposure to the sector allowed for slightly improved relative performance versus BCOM.
  • The near-term outlook for commodities continues to be uncertain as U.S. interest rates and the U.S. Dollar continue to rise.

The energy sector’s rally led to a strong quarter for commodities, and curve positioning contributed to the performance of the UBS Constant Maturity Commodity Index.

Macro Outlook: Roll Yield Heats up in Energy and Agriculture

Commodity indexes had

