Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Modelling Contingent Convertibles Under Stress Scenarios

Oct. 18, 2023 6:30 AM ET
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • Investors in contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds had a wake-up call during the banking crisis of March 2023.
  • A CoCo bond is debt issued by a bank that contains a trigger that will either write down the bond's face value or convert the bond to equity.
  • Modelling the CoCo bond trigger option as an equity barrier option requires knowledge of the equity price, equity volatility, and the trigger price.

Grading Student Papers

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investors in contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds had a wake-up call during the banking crisis of March 2023. Swiss regulators fully wrote down Credit Suisse CoCo bonds as part of the merger with UBS, wiping out the investment despite Credit Suisse

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.92K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.