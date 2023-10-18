Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Radius Recycling: Holding After The Rebrand

Nicholas Sherr profile picture
Nicholas Sherr
10 Followers

Summary

  • Radius Recycling has experienced management and a strong balance sheet, but there are risks related to commodity prices, the strength of the dollar, and potential impairments.
  • Shares trading below $23 present a multi-year investment opportunity with a margin of safety and asymmetric upside potential of nearly $40.
  • I anticipate RDUS to generate a normalized FCF of 1.50 to 2.3 dollars per share during up-cycle years.

steel and aluminium metalware and profiles

BildWerk

Thesis

I rate Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) a hold due to short-term macroeconomic risk neutralizing the increase in demand for the low-carbon industry. I consider the risk of a global economic slowdown within the next 12 months high, increasing the chance

This article was written by

Nicholas Sherr profile picture
Nicholas Sherr
10 Followers
I am a recent graduate from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C., with a degree in International Economics and a focus in mathematics. In the future, I hope to teach high school mathematics and economics to the next generation of investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RDUS

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDUS

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.