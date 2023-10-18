Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PEO: You Are Better Off With An ETF Here (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 18, 2023 7:34 AM ETAdams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • The Adams Natural Resources Fund is an equities closed-end fund focused on energy and materials equities.
  • PEO aims for long-term capital appreciation rather than income, but fails to outperform a simple 80% energy / 20% materials portfolio.
  • PEO doesn't effectively utilize CEF features like leverage or high dividend yields, which are common in CEFs.
  • The fund has a managed distribution policy, targeting a 6% minimum annual distribution. It pays small distributions quarterly, but has a large year-end distribution in December.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Thesis

Going into year-end we have expressed our bullish view on oil via several articles:

  • USOI: Covered Call Oil Fund, 24% Yield, where we rate USOI a Buy
  • FILL: Global Energy Equities, Attractive Valuation, where we rate FILL a Buy

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.92K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

L
Liftlock
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
The current discount on PEO is about 16% which means one is able to own energy assets at 84% of what it would cost to own the same assets in ETF form. The discount is a source of cheap leverage and offsets much of cost of the higher expense ratio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PEO

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PEO

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.