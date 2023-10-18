Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LVHD: 4.34% Yielding Dividend ETF Designed For Defensive Investors

Summary

  • LVHD attempts to satisfy low-volatility and high-dividend investors, featuring a 0.75 five-year beta and a 4.37% expected dividend yield. Fees are 0.27% and the ETF manages $904 million in assets.
  • A key question is whether investors will turn to ETFs like LVHD in a recession. LVHD's track record in drawdowns is mixed, and its weak 8.22/10 profit score is problematic.
  • Furthermore, analysts expect just 1.61% earnings growth over the next twelve months from LVHD's constituents. That suggests the ETF won't do well in a recovery either.
  • I struggle to find a place for LVHD, as it's become clear combining the low-volatility and dividend factors is too challenging. LVHD is better than competitors like SPHD, but not enough to warrant a buy rating.
Ideas vs coins on scales, weights with light bulbs, and dollar coins.

Midnight Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article provides follow-up coverage on the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD), a fund meant to appeal to risk-averse investors seeking approximately 4% in annual dividend income.

Comments

R
Ron1634
Today, 7:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.87K)
The total return on LVHD is better than SPHD.
The 5-year dividend growth on SPHD is better than LVHD.
