HSBC Holdings: Take Profits Despite Its 8% Dividend Yield

Oct. 18, 2023 7:49 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)BBVA, RY, RY:CA, C
Labutes IR
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • HSBC Holdings' earnings are likely at the top of the cycle, prompting investors to take profits after a strong share price rally.
  • The bank's financial performance has improved, with increased revenues and good cost control.
  • HSBC's dividend payout is sustainable, but further earnings growth may be challenging, and its valuation is near the top of its historical range.

HSBC Bank signs

whitemay

HSBC Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) is trading near the top of its historical range and its earnings are likely to be at the top of the cycle, thus investors should take profits after a strong share price rally over

This article was written by

Labutes IR
3.2K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

captaindividend
Today, 8:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (663)
But ... its a basic income stock for many retirees - rather than a trading position
... And now the quarterly divi has returned I imagine it will probably remain so
C
CPA022784
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (1.68K)
Agree that it is fairly valued, but the yield is nowhere near 8%. There have been catch-up dividends earlier in 2023 (from 2022) to return to the quarterly cycle in 2023 and there will likely be a small special dividend connected with the Canada sale. The recurring dividend is $0.50 per quarter or $2.00 per year - 5%.
