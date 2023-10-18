Mystockimages

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

PATK is a high-quality business, with a combination of deep expertise, strong relationships, and brand recognition, and a solid Management team that has shown an ability to consistently acquire accretive businesses. We expect these factors to drive growth and outperformance in the long term.

The issue is the near term, with a significant decline in performance due to the macroeconomic environment. Despite this, the stock appears cheap but we suspect there is a high chance of share price difficulty in the coming quarters.

Company description

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is a major manufacturer and distributor in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets. With a diverse product portfolio, they serve a wide range of customers in these sectors, making them a pivotal player in the mobile space.

Share price

Data by YCharts

PATK’s share price has performed exceptionally during the last decade, returning over 480% compared to ~150% by the S&P. This is a reflection of the company’s impressive trajectory, allowing for enhanced shareholder returns.

Financial analysis

PATK financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are PATK's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

PATK’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of +22% during the last decade, with broadly consistent growth year-on-year. EBITDA has exceeded this, with a CAGR of +26%.

Business Model

Services (Patrick Industries)

PATK offers a wide array of products that include but are not limited to decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic shower surrounds, and more.

PATK has utilized its expertise in the production of these goods to expand its market reach. The business has been focused on growing its Marine and Housing segment. Management’s objective is to achieve the benefits of diversification and limit its cyclicality.

The RV and MH industries have experienced steady growth, especially in North America, as consumer preferences have shifted towards mobile lifestyles and affordable housing options. Patrick Industries strategically positioned itself as a leading supplier. The belief is that extensive exposure to OEM and Aftermarket segments will ensure strong growth long term, as population and GDP growth drives demand within its three core industries.

PATK is a leading supplier due to the strong relationships it has cultivated with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the RV and MH industries. Being a trusted supplier to these companies, they benefit from consistent business and often become the go-to choice for new projects, leading to sustained growth.

PATK has pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy, acquiring companies that complement its existing product offerings or expand its market reach (vertical or horizontal). These acquisitions have allowed it to diversify its product lines further, enter new markets, and capitalize on economies of scale, enhancing its overall competitiveness and growth potential. We are highly supportive of an accretive M&A strategy that takes capital allocation from distributions.

M&A (Patrick Industries)

Margins

Margins (Capital IQ)

PATK’s margins have consistently increased during the last decade, reflecting the benefits attained from increasing scale, the development of its expertise, and a mix shift toward other products (GPM +6ppts). Offsetting this, however, is increased investment in S&A spending to acquire customers (+4ppts relative to revenue).

Given its strong commercial positioning and track record of delivering improvement, we see reasonable scope for this trend to continue into the medium term, although this will be achieved incrementally.

Quarterly results

PATK’s recent performance has materially slowed, with top-line revenue growth of +4.9%, (17.0)%, (32.9)%, and (37.6)% in its last four quarters. In conjunction with this, margins have softened, with EBITDA-M falling to the 10-11% range.

This decline in performance is principally due to the current macroeconomic environment. With elevated interest rates and inflation, consumers are cutting back on discretionary and large-ticket purchases, with living costs rising (as illustrated by shipments below). This is an impact that has compounded over several quarters, worsening the level of demand. The compounding effect is the inability (rather than unwillingness) to finance purchases due to higher borrowing costs (which is impacting the housing segment primarily).

Shipments (Patrick Industries)

We expect conditions to remain difficult during the coming year, with expansionary policy the only escape from this down cycle. We expect an improvement to occur in mid-to-late 2024, with stagnation following the bottom (which potentially comes in early 2024).

We expect the housing market in particular to struggle, with the following three datasets critical to our view.

Data by YCharts

Affordability - Consumer affordability has fallen through the floor, declining to below 100 for the first time this decade. This implies consumers are completely financially unprepared for home ownership, heavily dissuading purchases.

Pending Sales - Pending sales have declined substantially, suggesting the interest in new acquisitions is limited.

Housing Starts - Finally, with these bearish indicators, the amount of Housing starts has declined. This is not only a negative development currently, but an indictment of the future outlook of home builders.

Key takeaways from its most recent quarter are:

The revenue decline was primarily driven by a (44)% decrease in RV wholesale unit shipments, as retailers turned bearish in response to consumer interest.

Further, sales were negatively impacted by (30)% and (11)% declines in estimated wholesale manufactured housing unit shipments. This calls into question the reduced cyclicality Management has targeted, with the business seemingly still heavily exposed.

This said, we should credit that this diversification has helped stabilize its margins while positioning the company well to pivot into growth quickly.

The company has reduced its inventories by $113m from the end of FY22, and $184m since Q2’22. This has not been enough to soften the decline in inventory turnover, suggesting further progress is still required.

The company acquired BTI Transport in the quarter, which has been rebadged as Patrick Marine Transport, expanding its capabilities as a transportation provider to the Leisure Lifestyle markets.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

PATK’s balance sheet is relatively clean. The company has a ND/EBITDA of 2.8x, which is sufficiently serviceable given the majority of its acquisitions are accretive. This ratio should soften following the full-year impact of acquisitions.

This has been possible due to PATK’s FCF being consistent and strong, allowing M&A and distributions to be funded without wholly relying on debt.

With an M&A strategy, the key to success stems from being accretive on a margin basis (or at least neutral) but also as a ROE, as this critiques the consideration paid. PATK’s ROE has broadly traded flat, with cyclical/macro-related dips. Slight dilution is not an issue in our view given it allows for commercial benefits such as expertise, scale, and diversification. This is a major positive for the quality of the Management, particularly as the pipeline is considered strong. We suspect this will drive long-term outperformance by the company and share price appreciation. Management will continue to exploit the fragmented nature of the industry to its benefit.

Return on equity (Capital IQ)

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting a difficult two years, with a CAGR of (1)% into FY24F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to trade flat.

These assumptions appear reasonable in our view. With the macroeconomic environment appearing incredibly weak, layered with recessionary uncertainty, achieving growth will likely be difficult. Diversification has allowed for greater margin strength and so no erosion over two years is reasonable (although we do think FY23F could land below).

Industry analysis

Auto Parts and Equipment Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of PATK's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (27 companies).

PATK performs exceptionally well relative to its peers, despite the recent decline. Its revenue growth has materially exceeded its peers on a 3Y and 5Y basis, as has profitability. This is a reflection of its aggressive inorganic investment, as well as strong underlying organic growth.

Further, its margins are slightly higher than the industry average, with the delta widening on a LFCF and ROE basis. This strength is a reflection of its strong commercial position, although we would have expected it to be higher. We suspect further mix-shifting to contribute to appreciation.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

PATK is currently trading at 7x LTM EBITDA and 7x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average is warranted in our view, owing to the difficulties expected to be faced in the coming year. We do think PATK has developed positively during the last decade and should ordinarily trade at a premium. The extent of the discount appears unreasonable in our view, as the inherent quality of the business remains once an upswing begins.

Further, the company is trading at a ~44% discount to its peers on an LTM EBITDA basis and ~68% on a NTM P/E basis. We consider a discount appropriate given the above-average cyclicality, as illustrated by the forward guidance delta above. This said, there is a good argument to suggest a premium would ordinarily be appropriate given the higher margins and strong growth. Once again, we believe the extent of the discount is too large.

Both indicators imply PATK is undervalued, with investors seemingly overly bearish given the limited scope for upside in the coming year. As the following illustrates, its valuation has trended down while its NTM FCF yield has improved, further reiterating that there is significant value present.

Valuation evolution (Capital IQ)

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

[Upside] Exploiting existing conditions to successfully acquire quality companies.

[Upside] Effective cost management.

[Downside] Economic recessions.

[Downside] Increased price competition.

Final thoughts

PATK is a quality business, with a broad runway for revenue growth in the coming decades. Management is successfully executing its M&A and growth strategy, with diversification and deepening scale allowing for growing OEM relationships. We see little threats to this combination.

Our only concern is timing, with a significantly difficult period ahead with macroeconomic conditions worsening. We suggest investors remain patient, despite the attractive valuation.