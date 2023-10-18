Rui Xu

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) continues to significantly outperform the broader digital advertiser market, with tailwinds coming from the adoption of programmatic advertising in areas like CTV and retail media. Recent product introductions strengthen The Trade Desk's competitive position and should support growth and margins. The Trade Desk's business is maturing though, and it is difficult to see the stock significantly outperforming the market given its current valuation.

Market

While uncertainty is still weighing on ad spend, The Trade Desk continues to significantly outperform the digital advertising industry. The company recently suggested that advertiser sentiment improved through the second quarter though. While this suggests that the market is bottoming, supply continues to outpace demand in many digital advertising markets, leading to downward pressure on pricing. This situation could be favorable for The Trade Desk, as it is a large source of demand that has become relatively scarce.

Much of The Trade Desk's outperformance is a reflection of the strength of its business, but it also due to factors like privacy initiatives and regulatory pressure. The Trade Desk believes that the current environment is increasing demand for data-driven programmatic advertising, with the objectivity and performance of its platform increasingly favored over the opaqueness of walled gardens. These trends are secular though, favoring The Trade Desk's business over the long-term, and help to explain The Trade Desk's extreme valuation.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is able to provide objectivity, precision and relevance, which is highly valued by customers, particularly in light of recent targeting and attribution problems caused by privacy initiatives. This is supporting growth in areas like retail media and CTV, with retail media one of the fastest growing parts of The Trade Desk's business at the moment.

In addition to favorable market trends, The Trade Desk is strengthening its business by taking greater control of adtech supply chains, providing advertisers with access to more data and embedding machine learning across its products.

SPO

Supply path optimization continues to be a focus area for The Trade Desk, with OpenPath spearheading its efforts. OpenPath allows The Trade Desk to bid on display inventory directly via a Prebid adapter, providing a transparent and direct path to inventory and obviating the need for an SSP.

OpenPath provides advertisers with more certainty and could increase ad spend as fees are reduced. The Trade Desk now has thousands of destinations across the open internet that are integrating with OpenPath, although it only currently supports display advertising.

While The Trade Desk insists it is not interested in offering tools like yield management, OpenPath could be considered a threat to SSPs. Yield and inventory management tools are critical to publishers so that they can optimize revenue and the user experience. In addition, The Trade Desk still needs access to quality supply, and hence this is what SSPs are focused on (CTV).

Since launching OpenPath, The Trade Desk has pulled support for Google Open Bidding, a move that has been followed by DSP providers like Yahoo and Amobee. Google Open Bidding enables publishers to invite demand partners (ad exchanges and ad networks) to a server-to-server auction to bid for impressions in real-time. Google created Open Bidding to provide an alternative to header bidding. The aim was to offer a way to integrate non-Google demand partners and reduce page latency. Open Bidding delivers less revenue compared to header bidding as targeting is not as effective.

Walled gardens have unique data and inventory, which is a source of advantage that can be used to capture more value. Opaqueness and regulatory pressure are undermining this approach though, and very few companies have sufficient scale to make this approach work.

Allowing bids below the publisher's floor price is another part of The Trade Desk's transparency and SPO efforts. The floor price is the minimum rate that a publisher will accept for its inventory. The Trade Desk will allow bids below the floor price on ads beginning in September. The average premium publisher has 26 different floor prices set by SSPs. The Trade Desk's initiative could lead to consolidation on the supply side but may also pressure margins.

CTV

CTV has been one of The Trade Desk's fastest growing channels at scale over the past few years. The Trade Desk believes that video is the most effective way for brands to influence consumers and CTV provides more precision than TV ad campaigns.

Most CTV viewers are logged in with an email address, providing advertisers with an authenticated audience. UID2 is also being embraced within CTV as streamers need to be able to provide advertisers with precision and relevance in order to maximize the value of their inventory.

CTV has different dynamics to The Trade Desk's other markets though, which could influence how the market develops over time. In particular, buyers are accustomed to purchasing inventory upfront and this habit is likely to take time to break.

The upfront primarily caters to broadcast and legacy television, with deals conducted far in advance using high-level data. CTV can provide data-driven advertising on an impression-by-impression basis though, and The Trade Desk believes a more sophisticated forward market is needed to make the most of this. The Trade Desk has been working on a product for the forward market for years which enables more sophisticated upfront buys.

Agencies and SSPs are both trying to engage in supply path optimization in order to strengthen their competitive positioning within CTV. For example, GroupM has established a premium marketplace in partnership with Magnite (MGNI) and PubMatic (PUBM). Agencies are at risk of disintermediation by DSPs as more effective DSP technology could convince advertisers to bring programmatic advertising in-house. Agencies can still provide value through their bargaining power with publishers though.

DSPs provide little value in CTV as there is a limited number of publishers and they generally have audience data. Advertisers need to consider the trade-off between lower costs with a more direct supply path versus potentially reduced precision though. The Trade Desk believes that its take rate is more than justified by the decisioning power it brings. For this reason, The Trade Desk thinks the CTV market will eventually become programmatic, with programmatic guaranteed acting as an on-ramp.

Open-market programmatic ad spend could be facing headwinds from advertisers choosing programmatic guaranteed transactions or private marketplace deals. Open programmatic CTV ad spend declined 5% YoY in the first quarter of 2023 to 3.2 billion USD. Guaranteed transactions and private marketplace deals give publishers more inventory control and improve brand safety and ad quality. Unlike open marketplaces, PMPs are invite-based, meaning that ad inventory is closed for the majority of advertisers, and access is only provided for selected and reputable advertisers.

Most CTV deals are executed via either automated guaranteed or programmatic guaranteed deals, providing an opportunity for disintermediation. Buyers have a complete view of the publisher's inventories in programmatic guaranteed deals and choose which one to purchase. In automated guaranteed deals, sellers present their inventories and then both parties negotiate on price. Automated guarantee deals only need a direct integration into the ad server, meaning that there is no need to sacrifice fees to a complex programmatic supply chain. Programmatic guaranteed can be activated via the wrapper or the ad server.

Programmatic guaranteed deals offer advantages for publishers over private marketplace deals. For example, programmatic guaranteed deals provide publishers with guaranteed revenue. PMPs typically operate on a floor price rather than a fixed price allowing buyers to submit bids based on what they think an impression is worth. DSPs provide less value in programmatic guaranteed deals though and hence charge a lower fee. PMP deals allow buyers to leverage a DSP for things like algorithmic buying, frequency capping and audience targeting, allowing DSPs to charge a higher fee.

Kokai

The Trade Desk launched Kokai, a new media buying platform, in June 2023. Kokai leverages AI across all aspects of the digital media buying process and provides measurement tools, partner integrations and a new UX. Kokai also makes it easier to integrate a range of The Trade Desk solutions, like UID2 and OpenPath.

With Kokai, The Trade Desk will be launching:

Retail measurement data from retailers like Albertsons and Walgreens

The Retail Sales Index - A new benchmark for measuring online and offline retail sales against retail ad spend

The TV Quality Index - An index which measures the quality of the ad experience for viewers across streaming platforms and streaming content

The Quality Reach Index - An index which helps marketers accurately target the most relevant customer profiles

Financial Analysis

The Trade Desk's revenue increased by 23% YoY in the second quarter, a slight acceleration from the first quarter. Growth is being driven by the shift of budgets to CTV and the increasing use of retail data. The MediaMath bankruptcy also provided some benefit to The Trade Desk, although MediaMath was relatively small and hence the benefit was modest. Travel spend more than doubled YoY and automotive, home and garden and food and beverage were also areas of strength.

Table 1: Revenue Contribution by Segment (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk has guided to 23% YoY revenue growth in the third quarter.

Figure 1: The Trade Desk Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk continues to register consistently high gross profit margins, and margins are trending higher with scale. Operating profit margins have room for improvement though, as SBC is temporarily elevated, and the company continues to invest aggressively in growth. The Trade Desk's free cash flow margins are probably more indicative of the company's underlying earnings power at the moment, and these have been stable at around 30% in recent quarters.

Figure 2: The Trade Desk Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk) Figure 3: The Trade Desk Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk) Figure 4: The Trade Desk Free Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk) Figure 5: The Trade Desk Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

Adtech remains a complex and evolving market, and in many ways The Trade Desk is one of the only investment opportunities where investors can have long-term confidence in the fundamentals of the business. This is more than reflected in The Trade Desk's valuation though. The Trade Desk has the profit margins, and a large enough competitive advantage, to support a high valuation, but it's not clear the company's growth rate will be sufficient for investors to achieve high returns going forward.