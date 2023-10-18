hapabapa

If not noted otherwise, all currencies are in Canadian dollar.

When looking at stocks like the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) with a dividend yield of 7% it seems really tempting to invest in the stock. And since my last article - in which I stated not to invest in the Bank of Nova Scotia - the stock declined another 12% at the time of writing. This seems to be reason enough to take another look at the stock and determine if the stock is a good investment right now.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the quarterly results, the Bank of Nova Scotia is still able to report great numbers. Total revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year from $7,799 million in Q3/22 to $8,090 million in Q3/23. And while net-interest income declined slightly from $4,676 million in the same quarter last year to $4,580 million this quarter (2.1% year-over-year decline), non-interest income increased 12.4% year-over-year from $3,123 million in Q3/22 to $3,510 million in Q3/23. But while the top line still increased, diluted earnings per share declined 17.7% YoY from $2.09 in the same quarter last year to $1.72 this quarter. The main reason was the increased "provision for credit losses" which almost doubled from $412 million in Q3/22 to $819 million in Q3/23.

BNS Q3/23 Marketing Presentation

And when looking at the net income of all FDIC-insured institutions in the United States, we also see a great picture and the banks obviously presenting themselves in great shape. Not only did the banks report a record quarterly net income (at least the highest amount since the Great Financial Crisis, I did not check data before 2008), it also seems like the banks are continuing their upward trend in quarterly earnings since the GFC (only interrupted shortly in 2020).

FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile

One must admit when only looking at the quarterly results that all the warnings in the last few quarters might have been nonsense and banks are performing quite well. Therefore, we can ask the question, if I am wrong with my constant warnings not to invest in banks at the moment - despite most major banks in Canada (and also many big banks in the United States) appearing cheap.

On The Surface

When looking at the results - the numbers on the surface - the picture is already getting worse. The declining earnings per share are also a small warning sign. As mentioned above, the provision for credit losses was $819 million and declined every single quarter since Q2/22. Additionally, the PCL ratio is 42 bps right now and the total allowance for credit losses is now $6,094 million and the number constantly increased since Q3/22.

BNS Q3/23 Marketing Presentation

Aside from the provision and allowance for credit losses the write offs in the last quarter were $656 million and this is another metric that constantly increased since the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

BNS Q3/23 Marketing Presentation

Under The Surface

But as I have already written in my last article, valuations are incidental when banks are facing major issues that could lead to a crash of the bank (or in the worst case even to bankruptcy). And the top and bottom line of the income statement are necessarily not the first metrics to indicate trouble - especially in case of banking. Of course, the ACL and PCL as well as the net write offs are another sign for BNS heading towards more difficult times (or even troubles). By the way, the argument for other Canadian banks - the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) or the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - is quite similar: looking good on the surface, but problems could be brewing under the surface.

Banking is a very cyclical business, and we know that cyclical businesses are often reporting the best results (highest growth rates and high margins) towards the end of the cycle - and shortly before disaster hits. And I also have written several times that the economic world is complex, and banks are extremely interconnected - unlike any other sector.

Nevertheless, it is not so difficult to identify one of the major issues for banks - the rising interest rates. And at first, higher interest rates are great for banks as this is how banks make money. Most banks make money by lending money - and with higher interest rates the bank usually earns more. However, the problem in the last few quarters was the pace of interest rates rising - and as we all have heard and read again and again, the interest rates rose faster than any other time in the last few decades.

VisualCapitalist

Rapidly rising interest rates can create huge problems and one of the sectors that is usually affected heavily is real estate and commercial housing. And a huge problem are the mortgages with variable rates. In its last shareholder report, the Bank of Nova Scotia disclosed that variable rate mortgages account for 34% of the banks total Canadian residential mortgage portfolio (see page 35, footnote). And although the number declined a little from 37% at the end of October 2022, this has still the potential to create a major problem.

In my last article about the Royal Bank of Canada (written at the end of August 2023), I already talked about the trigger rate:

According to the National Bank of Canada the latest interest hikes might have a huge negative impact on the Canadian real estate market. The bank estimates that between 73% and 80% of variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages originated between 2020 and 2022 will have been triggered during the rate rise in the last few quarters.

When looking at data from Google Trends, we can argue that the trigger rate has already been hit for most homeowners. By looking at the data for the last five years, we see a spike between June 2022 and January 2023 for the search term "trigger rate" in Canada. And the search volume is still higher than before, but not nearly as high as in the second half of fiscal 2022. We can assume most people search for "trigger rate" at the point when they get a letter from the bank informing them that they have hit the "trigger rate".

Avi Gilburt also wrote about this topic in his article Big Banks Have Massive Exposure: Canadian Banks Have A Major Issue Developing:

One of the most significant problems that we have discussed is that, in contrast to the U.S., Canada has quite a large share of variable-rate mortgages, which are certainly a big headache for borrowers in the current rising rate environment. The latest numbers reported by the Canadian banks suggest that the situation continues to deteriorate. However, when the Bank of Canada started increasing policy rates, this mortgage offering created a phenomenon called "negative amortization." This is a situation when a fixed payment is not sufficient to cover both the interest portion and the principal of a mortgage. This point at which a borrower's fixed payments become insufficient to cover all its obligations on a mortgage loan is called the trigger point. Currently, Canadian banks offer the following solutions for those clients who hit their trigger points: 1) Switching to fixed-term mortgage products; 2) making a lump-sum payment; or 3) extending repayment periods. Obviously, not many borrowers can choose the first two options, and, as a result, the banks are extending repayment periods. Moreover, some borrowers are not even able to cover interest payments on their mortgages. The remaining part of the interest, which is not repaid, is being added to the principal. In other words, loan amounts are ballooning.

The interesting question right now is, how long it takes before the trigger rate hits and defaults happening. And it seems like it has already been a year for most people since they hit the "trigger rate" and the banks are still performing solid - indicate that homeowners and banks are finding a way to avoid disaster (at least so far).

We can also look at the situation in the United States again. I mentioned above that FDIC-insured banks are still reporting a high net income in the last few quarters. But the same FDIC-insured banks are now reporting declining deposit amounts for several quarters in a row.

FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile

Additionally, the banks are also reporting extremely high unrealized losses on investment securities in the last few quarters. And when looking at the two charts (chart 5 and chart 7) we see amounts greatly exceeding the Great Financial Crisis, which can't be a good sign. On the other hand, quarterly net charge-off rates are nowhere close to the Great Financial Crisis.

FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile

And when looking at the housing market in the United States, we don't see great news either. On the one hand we see the highest mortgage rates in the last two decades, and on the other hand we are seeing declining existing home sales.

VisualCapitalist

Additionally, the lending conditions continue to get worse with banks being less and less willing to lend. According to the July 2023 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices, the standards for commercial and industrial loans are still tightening.

July 2023 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

On the other hand, demand for commercial real estate loans increased slightly again but the numbers are still extremely low at this point.

July 2023 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

A few weeks ago, Moody's also downgraded several small and mid-size banks - especially due to the exposure to commercial real estate. Moody's mostly cited risks due to the weak demand for office space, which is driven by work from home trends.

All in all, the picture is not looking great, and several metrics indicate a similar problem as in 2007. During the Great Financial Crisis, the Canadian banks performed solid - but I don't know if we can bet on this happening again.

Dividend

When trying to turn to the positive side again, we can mention the dividend of the Bank of Nova Scotia. Right now - after raising the dividend about 3% the last time - the bank is paying a quarterly dividend of $1.06 resulting in an annual dividend of $4.24 and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

BNS Q3/23 Marketing Presentation

When comparing the dividend to the earnings per share of $6.39 in the last four quarters, we get a payout ratio of 66% which is rather high but still acceptable. When looking at the adjusted earnings per share of $7.34 we get a payout ratio of 58%. But while the payout ratio might indicate a rather safe dividend, we should not forget that is case of a crash and recession banks often cut the dividend (sometimes completely to zero).

Chart & Valuation

Aside from the extremely high dividend investors are getting right now, the Bank of Nova Scotia is also trading for attractive valuation multiples. When looking at the price-earnings ratio of 9.3 we can assume that the Bank of Nova Scotia is really cheap right now (especially as we already saw declining earnings per share in the last few quarters).

Data by YCharts

And when looking at the chart we can assume even lower stock prices. Right now, Bank of Nova Scotia is trading for $59 (in Canadian Dollar). And around $50 we have a strong support level for the stock as we can find here the lows from 2015/2016 and the COVID-19 lows of 2020 as well as the highs before the Great Financial Crisis (around $54). If the stock would decline to around $50 again, I might consider buying the stock due to the strong support level and the implied dividend of 8.5%.

BNS Monthly Chart (TradingView)

Of course, we should not ignore that banking stocks will most likely crash in case of a recession and/or banking crisis. When looking at the Great Financial Crisis, the stock of the Bank of Nova Scotia crashed in September 2008 - like many other banks. However, it took only one year for the stock to recover and in September 2009 the stock reached the same level as in September 2008 again.

And we should not forget that at current price levels (or even more at $50) a lot of negativity is already priced in. The Bank of Nova Scotia as a solid bank trading for single digit multiple is certainly cheap. And the stock already declined 37% from its previous high at this point.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading for an extremely low valuation multiple and seems like a bargain. But the risk of a (HUGE) banking crisis remains as the quickly rising interest rates and the consequences of that decision could have consequences, we are not able to see yet. And apparently the market is also rather cautious or how else can the underperformance of the Canadian banking stocks be explained. And the high level of variable interest rates of mortgages and the exposure to the Canadian housing market is posing a huge risk. In the worst case, the Bank of Nova Scotia has underlying risks in its portfolio we can't see right now.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, we should also not forget that the Bank of Nova Scotia is already trading 37% below its previous all-time high and a lot of negativities already seems to be reflected by the stock price. And if the stock should decline another 15% to 20% and declining to $50 we can take another look at the stock and maybe start a first position. However, that decision is also dependent on the news situation at that point and is taking for granted that BNS is still performing stable at that point.