AbbVie: The Humira Loss May Be Fully Priced In After All

Oct. 18, 2023 11:00 AM ET
Summary

  • The US FDA has already approved two directly interchangeable biosimilars to ABBV's Humira, namely Boehringer Ingelheim's Cyltezo and PFE's ABRILADA.
  • The impact on ABBV's sales may be great, since its competitors have priced their biosimilars at notable discounts, with the third interchangeable biosimilar likely to be approved sooner rather than later.
  • Even so, the stock has maintained much of its gains since December 2021, since the Humira patent expiry was well known for years and pessimism was largely priced in.
  • Then again, we believe that its financial and stock performance may stagnate at current levels until the management unlocks a new top and bottom line driver.
  • For now, our long-term price target of $161.12 further implies ABBV's underwhelming growth investment thesis for the foreseeable future.

What Is ABBV's Investing Story After Humira's Patent Expiry?

We previously covered AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ABBV) in July 2023, discussing its uncertain prospects due to Humira's loss of exclusivity, after 20 years of monopoly and $200B in revenues.

Comments

M
Money 29
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (5.56K)
Well managed company ABBV, keep compounding the dividends.
