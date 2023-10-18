Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

J.B. Hunt Q3 Earnings: Positive Volume Offset By Tough Freight Rate Environment

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Transport leader, J.B. Hunt, reported Q3 results that showed a more than 30% drop in profit.
  • While volume ticked higher in key segments, JBHT was stung by the significantly lower freight rate environment.
  • While revenues were down double digits, Dedicated Contract Services continued to show its resiliency in a tough operating market.
  • Following the pullback in extended trading hours, I continue to view the stock neutrally due to the lack of evident catalysts.

Cars and JB Hunt cargo transportation truck on interstate highway 85 i-85 road in Alabama

ablokhin

Freight bellwether, J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT), reported a more than 30% decline in operating income and turned in overall Q3FY23 results that came in below expectations.

In a prior update on the stock following the Q2FY23 print, I viewed shares as

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.01K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JBHT

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBHT

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.