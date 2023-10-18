Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rowan Street - Meta Platforms: $550B Rebound In Market Cap In Less Than A Year

Oct. 18, 2023 8:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Summary

  • Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has experienced a significant increase in market value, with its stock rising +240% in the past 11 months.
  • META's revenue growth has rebounded after three consecutive quarters of decline, and expenses are slowing down.
  • Meta's operating profit growth is back in the black, and its operating margin is estimated to be above 30% for 2023.

Facebook Unveils Meta

Kelly Sullivan

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) - A deep dive into what is driving the optimism for the stock

It’s been exactly 11 months since we published an article: “Does

Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

