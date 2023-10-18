Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forget CDs Or Treasuries: Bank of America Offering 6.55% Yielding Bond

Oct. 18, 2023 8:56 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)8 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America is issuing a 10-year corporate note with a 6.55% coupon rate, offering a higher interest rate than other banks and certificate of deposits.
  • The bank's net interest income has remained flat but has risen above pre-pandemic levels, and deposit growth has declined for five consecutive quarters.
  • Despite the decline in deposits, Bank of America's financial ratios are healthy, and its 6.55% bond offers a higher return than most investment grade fixed income.

Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell

Later this week, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is issuing a 10-year corporate note with a 6.55% coupon rate for fixed income investors. The bond is offering an interest rate 90 basis points higher than the highest coupon certificate of

Jeremy LaKosh
Jeremy LaKosh
3.59K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have an order out for Bank of America debt maturing in October 2033.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

K
KFYY
Today, 10:27 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.67K)
@Jeremy LaKosh

1. Why is BAC offering such a high yield?

2. What would happen to the value of this BAC bond if the FED would increase the interest rate to 6.5% by March 2024?
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 9:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.42K)
with BAC issuing myriad numbers of 424b2 forms daily, how do you track down the actual prospectus on this issue? I'm interested in seeing the Use Of Proceeds.
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 10:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.42K)
Answered my own question - found it on Fidelity using the CUSIP #
m
mcrmgf
Today, 9:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.24K)
still would prefer bac preferred yielding similar with little chance of being called trading under 20
F
Favorite Averitt
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (312)
@mcrmgf with a similar yield, wouldn’t you rather be higher in the capital stack?
Cheeto Jones profile picture
Cheeto Jones
Today, 10:13 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
@Favorite Averitt I’d assume the pfd divs are also non cum
