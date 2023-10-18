Forget CDs Or Treasuries: Bank of America Offering 6.55% Yielding Bond
- Bank of America is issuing a 10-year corporate note with a 6.55% coupon rate, offering a higher interest rate than other banks and certificate of deposits.
- The bank's net interest income has remained flat but has risen above pre-pandemic levels, and deposit growth has declined for five consecutive quarters.
- Despite the decline in deposits, Bank of America's financial ratios are healthy, and its 6.55% bond offers a higher return than most investment grade fixed income.
Later this week, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is issuing a 10-year corporate note with a 6.55% coupon rate for fixed income investors. The bond is offering an interest rate 90 basis points higher than the highest coupon certificate of deposits currently on the open market. The interest rate is also higher than newly issued A or BBB debt from other banks, and 25 basis points higher than Citigroup, which is a peer bank with a notch lower credit rating. It also helps that Bank of America has "too big to fail" status.
On Tuesday, Bank of America released its third quarter earnings report, which showed the bank was facing challenges related to the interest rate environment, but the risks to the bank remained low. Net interest income (which is interest income less interest expense) has remained relatively flat on a quarterly basis over the last four quarters but has risen above pre-pandemic levels. Essentially, the growth in interest income related to higher interest rates has outgrown the rise in interest expenses.
Where investors may be surprised regarding Bank of America's third quarter results comes in the form of deposit growth. Early in the regional banking crisis, there was a concern that uninsured depositors would pull their funds from regional banks and place them in "too big to fail" banks. In the case of Bank of America, this does not appear to be happening as total deposits have declined on a year over year basis for the past five consecutive quarters.
The decline in deposits has led to Bank of America needing to increase its short-term borrowings and long-term debt, which impacts its interest expense. Despite the increase in non-deposit borrowings, shareholder equity in the bank has still grown from a year ago. While the bank's increased borrowings has lowered the interest rate spread (asset yield less rate on interest bearing assets) over the past few quarters, the bank's noninterest income has been able to lift its net interest margin.
Bank of America also has healthy financial ratios when compared to the commercial banking sector. Over the last few quarters, the bank has built its cash balance against its deposits to hopefully reduce its reliance on future borrowing. Additionally, the bank's loan to deposit ratio is modest compared to the industry. The low loan to deposit ratio allows for the bank to continue lending even if deposits fail to grow, which they have continued to grow lending albeit at a lower year over year rate.
Besides the coupon premium compared to its peers, Bank of America's 6.55% ten-year bond is yielding at a comparable rate to the bank's fixed rate preferred shares, which are junior on the capital ladder to their debt. While the floating rate preferred shares are trading at yields 100 basis points higher than the new bonds, investors risk lower dividends should interest rates drop soon.
It's important to note that the 6.55% coupon bonds maturing in October of 2033 do have call risk attached to them. These bonds can be redeemed at par value starting in October of 2025 and every six months after that. Investors do not risk losing value on their investment if they buy at the issue date or at a discount later, but they should be mindful of this risk should the bond trade above par later. A par call would likely occur if interest rates are lower than at the time of issue, but the call should be under better circumstances for investors to utilize the proceeds in the equity market.
Investors may be seeking safety with short term Treasury bonds or CDs, but "too big to fail" banks are beginning to offer attractive rates on their debt as well. Bank of America's 6.55% coupon bond offers a higher return than most investment grade fixed income along with the implicit backing of the United States government.
