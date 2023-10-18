Consumer Spending Shows Soft Landing On Track

DNY59

It seems like every piece of incoming economic data is either too hot or too cold. If it is perceived to be too hot, interest rates rise over concerns that the Fed will raise rates again or keep them higher for longer and drive the economy into recession. If the data is perceived to be too cold, then it is assumed that the Fed has raised rates too much, and we are already on the cusp of a recession. I continue to see the numbers in aggregate as just right for a soft landing in 2024. Yesterday's retail sales report for September was much stronger than the consensus expected, which is why traders pushed 2- and 10-year Treasury yields to new highs for the year, but the major market averages managed to hold their own, while the more domestically focused Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose more than 1%. That is a bullish sign.

Those who keep calling for the death of the consumer got a reality check yesterday, as overall retail sales rose a solid 0.7% for the month, which was well above the 0.3% expected. The prior month was revised upward by 0.2% to 0.8%. The strongest categories were ecommerce along with food services and drinking places, which both rose 1.1%. A consumer who is still frequenting his local bars and restaurants, which is the most discretionary of all retail sales categories, is not a consumer who is overly concerned about his financial health.

The strength in retail sales is consistent with the updated data on excess savings that I shared last week from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), which showed how the adjustments to the savings rate before and after the pandemic resulted in an increase of $600 billion to $1 trillion in consumer savings balances. This explains the resilience in discretionary spending. It also bought more time for the rate of wage growth to exceed the rate of inflation, which it has over the past three months, restoring real (inflation adjusted) wage growth. As real wage growth increases, real consumer spending growth, which is the backbone of the economy, becomes less reliant on excess savings. This is critical to a soft landing for the economy.

The most critical number for me in the retail sales report is the year-over-year increase in overall retail sales on an inflation-adjusted basis. September's sales were up 3.8% over the prior September, and the Consumer Price Index in September was 3.7%. We have finally returned to real retail sales growth on an annualized basis. This is important because prior recessions started during the month in which real retail sales declined 1-3%. This happened in March of this year with a decline of 2.6%, but I pointed out then that this was a false warning due to the unprecedented focus by consumers on services. The retail sales figures are predominantly for goods with bars and restaurants being the only services category.

As the anomalies of the post-pandemic economy fade, and spending returns to a more normal mix of goods and services, real retail sales growth will become a more important number to watch. It is very good news to see it growing again.

While the third quarter has clearly been outstanding from an economic growth standpoint, investors need to be prepared for much slower growth in the fourth, as savings levels continue to fall, and tighter financial conditions work their way through the economy. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan indicated yesterday that the consumer spending growth rates of approximately 9% that his company saw from 2021 through the first half of 2023 have fallen in September and October to a level of approximately 4.5%, which is consistent with what he saw from 2016-2019. Again, this deceleration is a return to normal levels and not a sign of economic collapse, as some would like us to think. Additionally, it is a word to the wise that Fed officials should not consider last month's retail sales report as fueling tomorrow's inflation rate. Real retail sales growth of 0.1% in September is NOT inflationary. It is more indicative of a very soft landing.