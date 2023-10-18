Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allison Transmission Holdings: An Undiscovered Gem For A Cheap Price

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is an Indianapolis-based company with a $5.3 billion market cap, specializing in vehicle propulsion solutions, including automatic transmissions and electric systems for diverse applications.
  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial performance in Q2, with total net sales increasing by 18% YoY.
  • The company is actively investing in the defense end market and expects significant revenue growth in the coming years.
  • Allison's international growth is expected to be robust, driven by partnerships with global defense OEMs and new product developments.
  • The 22% undervaluation I calculated offers investors a margin of safety for investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Инженер-механик по проверке и обслуживанию, умная система технического обслуживания в современном гараже. Автомеханика работает с умным п�

onuma Inthapong/E+ via Getty Images

The Company

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is a $5.3-billion market cap company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, that designs and manufactures vehicle propulsion solutions, including automatic transmissions and electric systems for various applications. They offer transmissions for a

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.74K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rcashcash75
Today, 10:28 AM
Premium
Comments (10)
Do you have any estimates on how the uaw strikes will affect their bottom line?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALSN

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALSN

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.