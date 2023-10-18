Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Harm From 'De-Risking' Strategies Would Reverberate Beyond China

Summary

  • China’s importance in the global economy has increased dramatically in recent decades, and it has been a particularly crucial driver of trade integration in Asia.
  • De-risking strategies by China and the United States and other OECD countries that aim to reshore production domestically or friend-shore away from one another can result in a significant drag on growth around the world, even assuming no new trade restrictions with third countries - especially in Asia.
  • While reshoring would be particularly painful to everyone, it is notable that friend-shoring does not generate net benefits for third countries in the long term.

By Siddharth Kothari, Economist, IMF Asia and Pacific Department | Diego Cerdeiro, Economist at IMF, Regional Studies division of the Asia and Pacific Department | Dirk Muir, Senior Economist, IMF Research Department's Economic Modeling Division

The negative impact of 'de-risking' strategies

iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

