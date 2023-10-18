Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Implications Of Harrow's Short-Term Guidance

Oct. 18, 2023 9:34 AM ETHarrow, Inc. (HROW)6 Comments
Michigan Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Harrow has provided long-term revenue guidance of $1B in 2027. If they deliver on this, the shares are likely to head north of $100. Perhaps a lot north.
  • In order to deliver as promised, Harrow needs to succeed in its bold move into branded pharmaceutical products. Investors are looking for any signs of how well that's going.
  • In this article, I examine the data we have so far and conclude that the early signs, while far from definitive, are good.
  • In particular, early sales data show their potential blockbuster drug Iheezo is off to a great start.
  • Harrow could help its case with investors by striking the right balance between protecting competitively sensitive information and being transparent with investors.

Bull Casting

allanswart

Harrow Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) has built a best-of-breed business in a small niche. Their legacy compounding business, ImprimisRx, has grown rapidly to become the largest ophthalmic compounding pharmacy in the US in only 9 years. The company's founder and entrepreneurial CEO, Mark Baum, has announced

This article was written by

Michigan Value Investor
3.44K Followers
My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

m
mitchbtam
Today, 10:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (19)
What about AAMC? It's down over 90% since your last article on it.
Michigan Value Investor
Today, 10:09 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.53K)
@mitchbtam - yeah, AAMC was a big disappointment, no doubt about it.
GDH2173
Today, 10:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (85)
@mitchbtam How is that relevant to HROW?
Thelonius23
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (429)
“But dad, you were wrong that one time! I no longer believe anything you say!” -my 5 year old daughter
GDH2173
Today, 9:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (85)
Thanks for diving into the details. Lots of moving parts and management would do well to provide more detail to investors on the upcoming call. There is too much speculation about the basics right now.

And agree that missing near term guidance isn't critical, but will be a black eye on mgmt. But doesn't matter to me as long as they are headed in the right direction for the long-term plan.
