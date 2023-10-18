Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Too Big For Olink To Move The Needle

Oct. 18, 2023 8:59 AM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK), TMO
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher is paying a high price for Olink, but its size relative to the overall company is not big enough to significantly affect Thermo's valuation.
  • With little upside from current prices to the deal value of $26 per share, OLK stock is now a sell.
  • TMO stock has modest upside to fair value if it can get back to targeted organic sales growth of 8% after a below-plan 2023.

proteomics and wide variety of blue proteins

Love Employee

Tough Year For Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the one year since I last covered Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), the stock round-tripped from just under $500 to over $600 and back.

That article was the first one

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.96K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OLK

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLK

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.