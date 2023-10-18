Upslope Capital's Q3 2023 Investor Letter
Summary
- Upslope Capital Management is a Colorado registered investment adviser. Upslope's core investment approach is a concentrated, long/short equity strategy, focused on mid-cap businesses.
- Upslope aims to deliver attractive returns with reduced market risk and low correlation to traditional equity strategies.
- The macro picture remains uncertain, with high rates and geopolitical risks, but the micro environment presents exciting opportunities for stock-picking.
- Upslope's portfolio positioning reflects a high number of perceived opportunities, with both long and short positions.
Dear Fellow Investor,
Upslope’s objective is to deliver attractive, equity-like returns with significantly reduced market risk and low correlation versus traditional equity strategies. The Fund’s portfolio was resilient in Q3, with shorts offsetting nearly all losses from longs, as the prospect of materially higher-for-longer rates finally began to sink into markets. I’m pleased that Upslope protected capital during this stretch but remain focused on returning to positive absolute returns.
|
Upslope Exposure & Returns[1]
|
Benchmark Returns
|
Average Net Long
|
Net Return
|
S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY)
|
HFRX Equity Hedge Index
|
Q3 2023
|
57%
|
-0.5%
|
-4.3%
|
+0.2%
|
YTD 2023
|
59%
|
-3.0%
|
+4.1%
|
+3.2%
|
Last 12 Months
|
59%
|
+7.9%
|
+15.2%
|
+4.9%
|
Since Inception
|
50%
|
+8.3%
|
+8.3%
|
+4.0%
|
Downside Deviation
|
4.9%
|
13.5%
|
5.1%
|
Sortino Ratio2
|
1.28
|
0.46
|
0.39
|Note: LPs/clients should always check individual statements for returns, which may vary due to timing, fee schedules and other factors. Since inception returns, downside standard deviation, and Sortino are all annualized figures (from August 2016).
MARKET CONDITIONS – WEALTH, WAR & WEIGHT-LOSS3
Three comments and areas of focus:
- The macro picture remains hazy for many market participants (myself included). Inflation has eased, but rates remain perilously high. Hardly a unique view, but I would be surprised if rates remained elevated (or worse) much longer and something didn’t break (e.g. banks, housing, private equity/credit – the Fund is short a bit of each). My default assumption is that a recession was postponed, but not cancelled. This is a fairly low confidence view and somewhat against the tide.
- The “micro” (stock-picking) environment is about as exciting as any time I can remember. Markets have become narrowly focused on two big themes: GLP-1 (weight-loss) drugs and Artificial Intelligence. The former is more relevant for Upslope’s universe of stocks. While the rate environment clouds the picture, some companies have been bluntly shoved into winner/loser buckets based on perceived exposure to these themes. Upslope is not blindly fighting either trend; but, the crudeness with which markets have responded has left me overwhelmed (in a good way) on the idea generation front. The Fund was fully invested – long and short – at the end of Q3.
- Geopolitical risk is clearly the highest in decades and markets don’t care much. Sarah C. M. Paine of the Naval War College recently noted that dictators “often very accurately tell you what they're going to do.” In markets, it pays to be an optimist over the long-run. For the past decade it has also increasingly paid to be an optimist in the short run. Because of this dynamic, I think markets have gotten used to hand-waiving away even the most overt saber-rattling (“they don’t really mean it”) and risks until the last possible moment. Slow reactions to the pandemic outbreak and invasion of Ukraine are examples. Recent events in Israel (and Ukraine) have provided an increasingly stark reminder that genuine evil still exists today and must be dealt with urgently. We appear to be re-entering a period in which pretending otherwise is no longer an option. It’s difficult to guess what the path ahead looks like, but the relative calm of the past decade+ seems unlikely to repeat in the near-term. While it pales in comparison to the human and personal considerations, implications for investors are serious and will continue to be top of mind.
During the quarter, the Fund (re-)added Ball (leading beverage can business) in addition to several “Starter” longs. Details on the refreshed Ball thesis and a broader update on the Fund’s approach to portfolio construction are provided below.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
At quarter-end, gross and beta-adjusted net exposures were 149% and 45%, respectively. Positioning reflects an unusually high number of perceived opportunities – both long and short.
Exhibit 1: Upslope Portfolio Snapshot
|
Note: as of 9/30/23 and may change without notice. Positions disclosed at Upslope’s discretion.
Exhibit 2: Gross Exposure by Market Cap & Geography
|Source: Upslope, Interactive Brokers, Sentieo/AlphaSense. Note: as of 9/30/23. Market cap ranges: Micro (<$400mm), Small ($400mm - $3bn), Mid ($3bn - $13.5bn), Large (>$13.5bn).
PORTFOLIO UPDATES
The largest contributors to and detractors from quarterly performance are noted below. Gross contribution to overall portfolio return is noted in parentheses.
Exhibit 3: Top Contributors to Quarterly Performance (Gross)
|
Top Contributors
|
Top Detractors
|
Long: Aptar (ATR, +105 bps)
|
Long: BALL (-140 bps)
|
Long: Japan Exchange (OTCPK:JPXGY, +80 bps)
|
Long: Tecan (TCHBF, -100 bps)
|
Short: Building Prod Co (+75 bps)
|
Long: Kongsberg (OTCPK:NSKFF, -80 bps)
|
Longs – Total Contribution
|
Shorts – Total Contribution
|
-530 bps
|
+500 bps
|Source: Upslope, Opus Fund Services, Interactive Brokers Note: Amounts may not tie with aggregate performance figures due to rounding.
Exited Longs
Upslope exited three previously disclosed longs in the quarter: ATS (factory automation – increasingly uneasy with M&A strategy and believe better reshoring opportunities exist), Silgan (SLGN, food cans/plastic packaging – better use of capital for the Fund, given underlying weakness in stocks), and BOK Financial (BOKF, regional bank – cheap, but concluded outlook was ‘lose-lose’ given rate environment and macro picture).
Ball Corp (BALL) – ‘New’ Long
Ball is the leading global producer of beverage cans. Upslope was long Ball (briefly) in 2022 before I concluded it was too early. No doubt, the company is still facing challenges. Some are temporary and likely to reverse in the near-term (fully leveraged balance sheet, industry over-expansion, overly aggressive carbonated soft drink (CSD) pricing) or medium-term (Budweiser exposure). Others are highly uncertain (GLP-1 weight-loss drug impact) but are being priced with certainty, assuming no actions on the part of bevcan or CSD producers (e.g. Coke, Pepsi) to offset any still-hypothetical pain.
Importantly, Ball’s recent announcement that it is selling its Aerospace unit, which has no strategic relevance to the core bevcan business, for after-tax proceeds of ~30% of the company’s market cap, provides a hard catalyst for shares to stabilize in the year ahead. In addition to de-levering the balance sheet – more important than ever, given the rate environment – the divestiture provides Ball with significant firepower to resume buybacks. The transaction should close in 1H 2024 and seems well-aligned with a bottom or rebound across many of the issues Ball has faced of late.
Risks still remain – the issues noted above are all very real, but they are all well-known and mostly temporary, in my view. To be frank, we have already been whipsawed with the latest purchase, as I assumed the market would show more immediate appreciation for the divestiture. But the combination of: low valuation for an economically defensive business with troughing fundamentals and a significant cash windfall seems like an optimal setup for even moderately patient investors.
Other Long Activity – Comment on Portfolio Construction
The portfolio looks a bit different today than in the past due to expanded testing of the “Starter” strategy, as noted in prior letters. Currently, Upslope has several Starter longs, mostly in the 1-5% range. As always, I don’t plan to discuss individual positions until ((if)) they graduate into permanent, fully-sized status. The most notable Starters today include a defensive non-U.S. retailer, a market structure business, and a housing related industrial. Today, Starters fall into three categories:
- Ideas where I’ve completed enough work to establish a toehold, but still have more to do,
- Companies facing obvious short-term challenges where I believe the near-term path in shares is likely lower, but the stock is ‘cheap enough’ and outright attractive over the longer-term, and
- Exposure to ‘counter-shorts’ – higher-beta longs with good risk/reward that trade more in-sync with many of Upslope’s shorts on a daily basis and can be used to manage overall net long exposure more effectively and efficiently.
Historically, I used Starters primarily for #1, a little for #2, and not at all for #3. Today, I am using starters a lot for #2 and #3 and a moderate amount for #1.
While still open-minded, I am increasingly confident that the above approach will add value to Upslope’s core strategy. Notably, it helps the Fund in a few areas I’ve been seeking to improve: better crystallize outperformance following market pullbacks and reduced frustration on a daily basis (because of better long/short pairing). Importantly, it also dovetails nicely with my desire to maintain higher gross exposure (as noted a few quarters ago) without increasing single stock concentration risk. Again, I remain openminded and may conclude this approach is a distraction and I need to re-focus on just 10 longs, period. For now, I’m very optimistic and energized by the prospects of this change.
CLOSING THOUGHTS
“Survive the tough periods and good times will take care of themselves” is how I generally think of risk and portfolio management over the long-term. Surprisingly, 2023 could be characterized as one of those tough periods for Upslope’s strategy, which could crudely be described as “long defensives, short garbage” (there’s a lot more nuance, but that’s not an unfair generalization). YTD (through Sep 30), defensives have underperformed high-beta stocks by nearly 20% and were -6% on an absolute basis.[2] I’m not sure when the tide will turn, but I believe the setup is quite good for Upslope’s approach. Many steadily growing, highly profitable, and economically defensive businesses have de-rated sharply. This, precisely when rates have begun to potentially top out and the risk of recession should become front and center once again.
As always, thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me and Upslope to manage a portion of your hardearned money. If you have any questions at all, would like to add to your investment, or know a qualified investor who may be a good fit for Upslope’s atypical approach, please call or email anytime.
Sincerely,
George K. Livadas
Appendix
|
Footnotes
[1] Returns prior to June 2023 are for a composite of all separate accounts invested according to Upslope’s core long/short strategy. Subsequent returns are for Upslope Partners Fund, LP. See important performance-related details and disclosures in Appendix A. 2 Calculated as: (Net return since inception - 2.0% risk-free rate) / downside deviation. 3 A nod to Barton Biggs’ Wealth, War & Wisdom.
[2] Defensives = SPLV, high-beta = SPHB.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES
General
Upslope Capital Management, LLC (“Upslope”) is a Colorado registered investment adviser. Information presented is for discussion and educational purposes only. This presentation is not an offer to sell securities of any investment fund or a solicitation of offers to buy any such securities. Securities of the fund managed by Upslope are offered to selected investors only by means of a complete offering memorandum and related subscription materials which contain significant additional information about the terms of an investment in the fund (such documents, the “Offering Documents”). Any decision to invest must be based solely upon the information set forth in the Offering Documents, regardless of any information investors may have been otherwise furnished, including this presentation. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed.
The information in this presentation was prepared by Upslope and is believed by Upslope to be reliable and has been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable. Upslope makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Opinions, estimates and projections in this presentation constitute the current judgment of Upslope and are subject to change without notice. Any projections, forecasts and estimates contained in this presentation are necessarily speculative in nature and are based upon certain assumptions. It can be expected that some or all of such assumptions will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. Accordingly, any projections are only estimates and actual results will differ and may vary substantially from the projections or estimates shown. This presentation is not intended as a recommendation to purchase or sell any commodity or security. Upslope has no obligation to update, modify or amend this presentation or to otherwise notify a reader thereof in the event that any matter stated herein, or any opinion, project on, forecast or estimate set forth herein, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.
The graphs, charts and other visual aids are provided for informational purposes only. None of these graphs, charts or visual aids can and of themselves be used to make investment decisions. No representation is made that these will assist any person in making investment decisions and no graph, chart or other visual aid can capture all factors and variables required in making such decisions.
This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part nor may its contents be disclosed to any other person without the express consent of Upslope.
Investment Strategy
The description herein of the approach of Upslope and the targeted characteristics of its strategies and investments is based on current expectations and should not be considered definitive or a guarantee that the approaches, strategies, and investment portfolio will, in fact, possess these characteristics. In addition, the description herein of the fund’s risk management strategies is based on current expectations and should not be considered definitive or a guarantee that such strategies will reduce all risk. These descriptions are based on information available as of the date of preparation of this document, and the description may change over time. Past performance of these strategies is not necessarily indicative of future results. There is the possibility of loss and all investment involves risk including the loss of principal.
The investment targets described in this presentation are subject to change. Upslope may at any time adjust, increase, decrease or eliminate any of the targets, depending on, among other things, conditions and trends, general economic conditions and changes in Upslope’s investment philosophy, strategy and expectations regarding the focus, techniques, and activities of its strategy.
Portfolio
The investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles or SMAs managed by Upslope and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. Past performance of Upslope’s investment vehicles, investments, or investment strategies are not necessarily indicative of future results. Investors should be aware that a loss of investment is possible. No representation is being made that similar profits or losses will be achieved.
Performance Results
Performance results presented are for information purposes only and reflect the impact that material economic and market factors had on the manager’s decision-making process. No representation is being made that any investor or portfolio will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
Performance results are shown for the Fund’s Class A interests net of all fees, including management and incentive, Fund operating expenses, as well as all trading costs charged by the custodian, to the investor. Historical SMA composite performance calculations (inception – May 2023) have been independently verified by LICCAR, LLC. Subsequent returns based on Fund performance data from Opus Fund Services. Performance of individual investors may vary based upon differing management fee and incentive allocation arrangements, the timing related to additional client deposits or withdrawals and the actual deployment and investment of a client portfolio, the length of time various positions are held, the client’s objectives and restrictions, and fees and expenses incurred by any specific individual portfolio. Performance estimates are subject to future adjustment and revision. The information provided is historical and is not a guide to future performance. Investors should be aware that a loss of investment is possible.
This presentation cannot and does not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future investment. Upslope makes no implications, warranties, promises, suggestions or guarantees whatsoever, in whole or in part, that by participating in any investment of or with Upslope you will experience similar investment results and earn any money whatsoever.
Indices Comparisons
References to market or composite indices, benchmarks, or other measures of relative market performance over a specified period of time are provided for information only. Reference or comparison to an index does not imply that the portfolio will be constructed in the same way as the index or achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to the index.
Indices are unmanaged, include the reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect transaction costs or any performance fees. Unlike indices, Upslope’s investments will be actively managed and may include substantially fewer and different securities than those comprising each index. Upslope’s performance results as compared to the performance of HFRX Equity Hedge Index and S&P Midcap 400 (ticker: MDY) are for informational purposes only. HFRX Equity Hedge Index is an index that maintains positions both long and short in primarily equity and equity derivative securities. S&P Midcap 400 (ticker: MDY) is a stock market index that serves as a gauge for the U.S. mid-cap equities sector.
The investment program of Upslope does not mirror the indices and the volatility may be materially different than the volatility of the indices. Direct comparisons between Upslope’s performance and the aforementioned indices are not without complications. The indices may be unmanaged, may be market weighted, and indices do not incur fees and expenses. Due to the differences among the portfolios of Upslope and the aforementioned indices, no such index is directly comparable to Upslope.
Fund Terms
The summary provided herein of the terms and conditions of the fund managed by Upslope does not purport to be complete. The fund’s Offering Documents should be read in its entirety prior to an investment in the fund.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Comments