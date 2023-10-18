Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AB Volvo (publ) (VOLAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 8:58 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VOLAF), VOLVF, VLVLY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.78K Followers

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCPK:VOLAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Bartler - Head of IR

Jan Ytterberg - CFO

Martin Lundstedt - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Golrang - SEB

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken

Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank

Agnieszka Viela - Nordea

Klas Bergelind - Citibank

Johan Bartler

Welcome to the Volvo Group Third Quarter Presentation. Today, we will do as always, we will listen to the presentation by Martin and Jan and we will follow by a Q&A session. we will have questions both from the line as well as from this room.

So, with that, I hand over to you, Martin.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Johan. And welcome to also as new Head of Investor relations. And the special welcome to Mats Backman, our new CFO also. So, its good to see you here together with Jan and myself presenting today.

Most welcome, also from my side, to this quarter three 2023 reporting summary. Group continued to deliver strong performance in the third quarter. I'm proud and humbled to present strong growth revenues continues, increase the deliveries of trucks in turbulent times, as service business on solid levels, and the third quarter record levels for operating income, margin, and return on capital employed.

On ROCE, as a matter of fact, it was an all-time high ever than rolling 12, that is the metric. Strong outcome, of course, thanks to great work by all colleagues and business partners across the globe.

And also in this quarter, we have put priority working closely with our customers, and to stick to our priority of delivering as high volumes as possible to support our demand -- continuous demand of equipment and vehicles and continuously deliver on the solid order backlog.

Our service operations

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VOLAF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VOLAF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.