Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vidrala, S.A. (VDRFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 9:09 AM ETVidrala, S.A. (VDRFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.78K Followers

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCPK:VDRFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Inigo Mendieta - Financial Planning and Investor Relations Officer

Raul Gomez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alberto Espelosin - JB Capital

Francisco Ruiz - Exane BNP Paribas

Inigo Egusquiza - Kepler Capital

Jose Roig - CaixaBank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Conference Call organized by Vidrala to present its 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by Raul Gomez, CFO; and Inigo Mendieta, Head of IR. The presentation will be held in English. And in the Q&A session, questions will be also answered in Spanish. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended to post questions in English in order to facilitate understanding of everyone. In the company website, www.vidrala.com, you will find available a presentation that will be used as a supporting material to cover this call as well as a link to access the webcast.

Mr. Mendieta, you now have the floor.

Inigo Mendieta

Good morning to everyone, and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced, Vidrala has published this morning its 2023 third quarter results. And additionally, we have also published the results presentation that will be used as supporting material to this conference call. Following this document, we will dedicate the first part of our exposition to briefly explain the figures released today, to devote afterwards as much time as necessary to discuss on the business performance in the Q&A session.

So starting with the main magnitudes, in the nine months of 2023, we achieved as most relevant business figures, revenues of almost EUR 1.2 billion, and EBITDA above EUR 315 million, and a net income equivalent to an EPS EUR 6.01. Net debt at the end of the period stood at EUR 209

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VDRFF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VDRFF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.