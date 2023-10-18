Michael M. Santiago

Over the past year, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been a mixed performer, trading slightly higher while lagging the S&P 500’s (SP500) gains. That said, many banks have fallen over 20%, particularly regional banks. While shares traded lower initially in response to Q3 results, I view them more positively, consistent with the strong franchise CEO James Gorman has built. I would be a buyer on weakness.

In the company’s third quarter, it earned $1.38, beating consensus by $0.09 as revenue rose by 2% to $13.3 billion. Earnings, though, were down $0.09 from last year’s $1.47 result, primarily due to an increase in provisions for credit losses of $134 million, up $99 million year-over-year. As the economic cycle has matured, provisions for credit losses are naturally going to be higher. I think it is important to note, though, that provisions improved sequentially from Q2’s $161 million. The majority of these provisions are supporting its investment banking operation

As higher rates have reduced debt issuance and made completing M&A more difficult, its institutional securities unit saw revenue decline by about 2.5% to $5.67 billion—investment banking was down over 25% to $938 million while equity trading was slightly higher and fixed income fell about 10%. Pre-tax income fell by $400 million to $1.2 billion as the company continues to invest in technology.

The trading business will move up and down each quarter; these results are naturally volatile but they continue to run at a solid level. We have seen a recent increase in IPOs lately with firms like ARM and Instacart coming to market, so activity here may be troughing. Given interest rates, I would expect M&A activity to remain relatively muted, though, even here there has been an uptick with Exxon Mobil (XOM) recently buying Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).

As an investor, I more highly value cash flows and profits that are more easily forecast and predictable. Businesses with recurring revenue streams often earn higher valuations as a result. Trading and M&A advisory are at the other extreme. They are unpredictable, dependent on market conditions, and so forth. A reason I am bullish on Morgan Stanley is the company has been pivoting aggressively away from trading to more recurring revenue platforms, like wealth management and investment management, starting during the financial crisis with its purchase of Smith Barney, and more recently E*TRADE and Eaton Vance.

Critically, these units continue to grow. Wealth management revenues rose nearly 5% to $6.4 billion as fee-based assets rose over 10% thanks to higher markets. Billing cycles tend to lag by about a quarter, so this faster end-of-period asset growth will translate to faster revenue growth next quarter. MS is also winning business, bringing another $23 billion in net new assets onto its platform.

In wealth management, MS earns a fee on the money it manages. Unlike trading where its revenue starts at $0 every morning and has to be earned with it each trade, here, it earns revenue every day, just by retaining the assets. That makes it far more stable. About 55% of revenue is fee-based while about 30% is earned on net interest from lending activity and the remainder is transactional, tied to trading and the selling of certain products, like annuities.

This unit is now Morgan Stanley’s most profitable, earning $1.7 billion in pre-tax income, a solid 26.7% pre-tax margin. About three-quarter of its AUM is tied to an advisor, which can provide for sticky relationships. Its number of stock plan participants through its workplace channel has also risen from 6.2 million households to 6.6 million—this was a core rationale for the E*Trade purchase, and it is encouraging to see growth here. With back-office migration complete, costs related to integrating it onto MS’s platform should start to come down and provide a tailwind for margins.

Thanks to solid inflows, deposits are actually about 3% higher from last year at $340 billion. MS has been largely immune from the deposit flight that hit many other banks this year. Its cost of deposits has risen substantially from 0.93% last year to 2.86% at quarter-end. However, this was up just 33bp sequentially, a slower pace than past quarters. As such, the vast majority of the headwind from higher funding costs should be in results already.

Investment management also posted a 14% revenue gain to $1.3 billion while pre-tax income more than doubled to $241 million as M&A related expense for Eaton Vance declined, bringing margins onto a more sustainable level. With integration largely complete, MS can now focus on optimizing costs and continuing to draw in assets to grow this business. I am optimistic about its future. MS can now focus on growing these key businesses with integration work largely done.

Morgan Stanley is extremely well capitalized as its recurring revenue units are not very capital intensive as MS’s core business is not lending like a bank but managing assets on behalf of clients. Its common equity Tier 1 ratio is at 15.5%, up 70bp from last year, giving it 260bp of excess capital, enabling it to continue to return capital to shareholders. It bought back $1.7 billion in stock during the quarter, and its share count is down over 3% from last year. It also pays an $0.85 dividend, for a yield over 4%.

With its focus on recurring revenue rather than trading and limited credit exposure, I believe MS merits a premium multiple to peers. Looking at the parts, given the volatility of trading, I would give its institutional services unit just a 10x multiple while the solid growth, declining integration costs and recurring revenue at wealth and investment management can support a 20x multiple. This is why the pivot to these units has been so value accretive for Morgan Stanley in recent years. That sum of the parts valuation drives a share price of $93 on about $5.65 in go-forward earnings for a blended 16.5x P/E.

I believe investors should take advantage of the Morgan Stanley weakness today, driven by softer trading and M&A (which may be near a bottom), and focus on the growth in wealth and investment management that drives shareholder value and is the focus of Morgan Stanley’s growth. With these growing recurring revenue streams, MS is also well positioned to pay its 4% dividend and reduce share count by 2-3% a year. I see about 15% upside in Morgan Stanley shares to $93, creating a 20% total return potential and would be a buyer here.