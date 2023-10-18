Thapana Onphalai

Investment Thesis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a product that is strong in a niche area of business workflow, however, its business model that requires large general and administrative expenses, and its employee compensation structure, have significantly eroded its profit margins. Although its AI push will help with automation, it has a formidable competitor in Acrobat Sign for large premier clients and numerous other smaller players mushrooming to chip away at its generic product's client base. With its recent growth being stagnant, it is hard to see large improvement for its profitability. Its stock is still overvalued compared to our fair valuation. We recommend a sell.

Company Overview

DocuSign, founded in 2003 with headquarters in San Francisco, California, offers electronic signature products enabling agreements to be signed electronically, along with broader agreement workflows and related digital platforms.

Strengths and Weakness/Risks

DocuSign's flagship product, DocuSign eSignature, enables the sending and signing of agreements on various devices, and could be fitted and customized by additional add-ons. Several other key products show the company aiming at enhancing a wide spectrum of customer experience related to contract signing. Its "Contract Lifecycle Management" helps to automatically process contract generation, negotiation, and storage, while other products help check on identity such as government-issued ID, and monitor the DocuSign platform and accounts for security. Platform-wise, it has a provision within Salesforce (CRM) for sales representatives to automate and edit sales agreements to be signed. It also developed specialty products for the real estate industry, US federal government agencies (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, "FedRAMP"), and special modules that support compliance with US FDA (Food and Drug Administration)'s 21 CFR Part 11 regulations. In summary, DocuSign strives to cater to different customer bases with both vanilla and specialty products while consistently providing its core product of eSignature. Moreover, its post-sales services not only provides customer support but also design tailored solutions by engineering its backend technical components to help automate the process fitted to the clients.

DocuSign's Strategy (Company Q2 Presentation)

Based on the company's revenue composition, a typical customer for DocuSign is most likely to be a direct instead of web & mobile subscription with a contract length of less than 12 months in duration.

docu (Company Q2 Presentation)

The business application of DocuSign's products compared to other competitors is its simplicity of being platform-agnostic. Its largest competitor is the Adobe Acrobat Sign offered by Adobe (ADBE), which provides a comprehensive digital graphic platform with no problem handling eSignature. However, customers might need to be part of Adobe's graphic systems to benefit. By being nimble and well-fitted, DocuSign is able to partner with many larger companies and be part of their function offering, such as Google (GOOGL)(GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce as we alluded before, SAP (SAP) and ServiceNow (NOW). This so-called "Global Partners" approach, added with other vendors and distributors channels, has been able to save its sales and marketing expenses, which have come down by about 21% since its peak in 2022. But in the meantime, its general and administrative (G&A) expenses have almost tripled. Its G&A expenses are mostly from employee-related costs for its internal systems, plus 3rd-party consulting services, facilities costs, and operating lease costs.

DocuSign: Operating Expenses Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

However, DocuSign's total operating expenses have been running away from its operating income. Compared with its barely pulled-above-positive operating income, its operating expenses are above $500 million a year. The result of that is its operating margin will continue being pressed down even with its strong topline growth, since general and administrative expenses growth tends to grow in proportion with it.

DocuSign: Operating Expenses vs Operating Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

In fact, most of its margins are fluctuating around barely-positive. With operating expenses at such a high level, mostly due to G&A expense growth, it is hard to sustainably achieve positive margins. The only exception is its free cash flow margin, which has been around 20% for the past two years.

DocuSign: Quarterly Margin (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

It is even more surprising to see such a strong free cash flow given its net working capital is almost at its highest, since higher net working capital decreases cash flow. DocuSign's accounts payable has declined in recent quarters to become a minuscule portion of account receivables. In the last quarter, the net from account receivables versus accounts payables is at its highest levels.

DocuSign: Net Working Capital (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

It turned out that the largest provision of its operating cash flow is from its employee-based compensation expenses, which accounted for $532 million in the year that ended on Jan 31, 2023. Such expenses accounted for 90%-120% of its net operating cash flow in the past three years, even when the net income was a loss during the same years. With its net income barely becoming positive now at $7.395 million, its stock-based comp is about 21X, a figure that is incredibly high.

Data by YCharts

To be bullish on the company based on its rich free cash flow can be misleading in this case, because the free cash flow as a result of such operating cash flow doesn't reflect a truly freely allocatable cash flow to business. Even though its net income has finally barely pulled above negative in the latest quarter, the dominance of compensation expenses in the operating cash flow remained. This goes back to the G&A expenses we analyzed earlier. Turns out, this category of expenses not only explains most of the lower margins but also what we believe is the unsustainably higher free cash flow margin.

In contrast to the strong free cash flow, DocuSign's growth has been moderating in recent quarters. The peak of its dollar net retention rate was at 124% achieved in Q2 FY 2022. There has been a one-way trajectory downward since. Now it is at 102%, on the border line of gaining and losing clients.

docu (Company Q2 Presentation)

And its cohort growth has been stagnant in the past five quarters, after almost doubling during the three years of the pandemic from 2020-2022.

docu (Company Q2 Presentation)

As seen from the growth rates update below, a year before the pandemic, its growth rates actually plunged into negative. Indeed, working from home and remote office was a boon for DocuSign as they required more digital workflow solutions and the company's unique products were able to fill that demand. But three years since then, incremental growth of free cash flow, EBIT, net income, and revenue has stalled. In particular, its net income growth has become negative.

DocuSign: Growth Rates (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

To counter the risk of a growth plateau, DocuSign has initiated a new program with AI integration called "Orchestration", which pushes deeper into its strong suit of integration with customers' existing platform with the capability to use AI to generate agreements with a few clicks. As the company quoted NVIDIA (NVDA) and Uber (UBER) at its production introduction, this is aiming at retaining and deepening its relationship with the largest customers, even with the development process conducted alongside the clients as it needs access to their so-called "agreement library". By now, we can see that by being platform agnostic, DocuSign's product also lacks its own proprietary platform, then it requires more internal control of each client's unique system. Essentially, it is taking on some of the outsourced work from its clients in its HR, ERP and CRM. Perhaps that is why its G&A expenses grow much faster than all other expenses. In the meantime, Adobe's graphic functions for Acrobat Sign are undoubtedly strong while its platform is also widely adopted in workflow automation. There is no reason for its large partners, which have more options and resources from being on different kinds of platforms, to have DocuSign as the only option when Adobe is moving faster into the AI domain to overlap with other functions.

DocuSign touted the international expansion as a driver of marginal growth. But in order to counter the overall stagnant growth rate, international growth will need to double this year or next in order to compensate for also-rapidly-growing G&A expenses and large stock-based employee compensation. That will be hard given that there have been numerous digital signing products that have mushroomed in the industry. According to Garner's compiled list, although DocuSign is still rated the number one, and Acrobat Sign is the number two, SignNow and PandaDoc are not too far behind with sixteen other new companies offering the product. Box (BOX) is another company that newly joining in this product offering. They compete with DocuSign's generic version of its products. Suppose DocuSign can retain the largest and most premier client base, and the adaptation overseas are the companies of small and medium sizes, they tend to have less volume and less sophisticated needs and could have many other options to choose from. Serving large clients requires a lot of in-house customization that will most likely increase its already ballooning admin expenses. Given its current barely-positive margins, it is hard to see that will be improved.

docu (Company Q2 Presentation)

Overall, DocuSign has a strong specialty in the niche area of eSignature in business workflow automation. However, despite its efforts to partner with large technology companies that bring about more clients with lower acquisition costs, the market potential is still narrowed down mostly to this niche only. The disproportionately large G&A expenses pose fundamental problems to all of its margins, which erodes part of its growth potential as well. Perhaps the company can automate some of its internal workflow while helping the clients as well. We believe the competition for DocuSign will only be stiffer going forward, however. With its inelastically high operating expenses, we are not sure the incremental growth it needs to avoid being stagnant is cost-effective in the near term.

Financial Overview & Valuation

DocuSign: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

DocuSign's current stock valuation at $41 has fallen below its initial public offering price of $46. We think the boom days during the pandemic are not going to be repeatable any time soon. We assess the fair value of its stock by combining our analysis above with our proprietary models and project it for ten years forward. We assume a cost of equity at 6.15% and a WACC at 9.25%. In the base case, the company can still maintain the larger client base it acquired during the past three years with anemic growth; it was valued at $35.47. In the bullish case, it has more steady growth by bringing down its operating expenses and shrinking some of its G&A expenses while growing other parts of its potential such as catering more to the small and mid-size business with automation; it was valued at $37.63. In the bearish case, the limited margin growth combined with more fierce competition eroding more of its potential, it was valued at $34.06. In between passing the honeymoon period with the new idea of eSignature and the normalization of the business workflow from the pandemic, investors have come back down to earth in evaluating the stock of DocuSign. We think there is still room for further adjustment to the downside from here. The risk to this thesis is DocuSign can internally restructure in a way that significantly improves its profit margins while still delivering competitive products, then it could reignite more growth and value for the stock. But that will require a significant overhaul that we don't see happening.

DocuSign: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

From being synonymous with the new way of signing agreements in business digitally, DocuSign has quickly dominated this niche area and expanded tremendously during the pandemic when the opportunity arose. However, the high expenses, mostly attributed to General and Administrative functions and stock-based compensation is a significant overhang to its margin improvement and free capital allocation. We don't see a large change possible in the near term for the company in this regard and believe further downside awaits. We recommend a sell at this point.